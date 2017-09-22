Clovis High has played four straight games that have been decided by one possession. The Cougars are 3-1 in that stretch, including a 35-28 win Friday at Centennial
High School Football

Clovis involved in another nail-biter. How many lives do these Cougars have?

By Bryant-Jon Anteola and Anthony Galaviz

bjanteola@fresnobee.com

September 22, 2017 11:20 PM

Clovis High found itself in a close football game for the fourth straight week.

And while the defense had stepped up down the stretch to preserve victories each of the past two weeks, the Cougars offense answered this time.

Clovis, ranked No. 7 in The Bee’s coaches’ Top 10 poll, scored three straight touchdowns in the final six minutes to rally from a 15-point deficit and win 35-28 at Centennial.

Junior Jake Sanders found Mathew Sanchez for the winning touchdown with 1:12 remaining.

Fellow quarterback Jason Hunt, who’s more of a runner, tied the game at 28-28 with a sneak with 2:16 left.

And the Cougars got a touchdown from Bubba Byrd off a tipped ball with 5:49 remaining to start Clovis’ late rally.

Each of Clovis’ past four games have been decided by one possession, with the Cougars winning their past three games by a combined 14 points and losing their first close game of the season by point.

Bryant-Jon Anteola: 559-441-6362, @Banteola_TheBee

