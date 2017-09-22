Clovis West running back Rodney Wright, shown here in an archive photo from last season, scored on a 75-yard run for the game’s first touchdown, and the third-ranked Golden Eagles defeated Bullard 37-13 in nonleague play.
Clovis West running back Rodney Wright, shown here in an archive photo from last season, scored on a 75-yard run for the game’s first touchdown, and the third-ranked Golden Eagles defeated Bullard 37-13 in nonleague play. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA ezamora@fresnobee.com

High School Football

Clovis West has no problem scoring from far distances on Bullard. But just how far?

By Bryant-Jon Anteola and Anthony Galaviz

September 22, 2017 10:56 PM

Clovis West High showcased its big-play ability often Friday night in a 37-13 win against Bullard in nonleague action.

Running back Rodney Wright busted loose for a 75-yard touchdown run.

Quarterback Dante Chachere tossed a 41-yard score to Ricardo Arias.

Chachere also found Arias on a 32-yard touchdown pass.

And to cap the long-distance scoring, Nick Keenan returned an interception 60 yards for the game’s last touchdown.

Clovis West (3-1) has now won three straight since dropping its season opener by one point.

Clovis West, ranked No. 3 in The Bee’s coaches’ Top 10 poll, has won three straight since dropping its season-opener by one point, with the Eagles arguably looking better than ever offensively in coach George Petrissans’ four seasons.

And Clovis West is doing it without Tennessee quarterback commit Adrian Martinez, who’s expected to miss the year with a shoulder injury.

Bryant-Jon Anteola: 559-441-6362, @Banteola_TheBee

