Clovis West has no problem scoring from far distances on Bullard. But just how far?

Clovis West High showcased its big-play ability often Friday night in a 37-13 win against Bullard in nonleague action.
Running back Rodney Wright busted loose for a 75-yard touchdown run.
Quarterback Dante Chachere tossed a 41-yard score to Ricardo Arias.
Chachere also found Arias on a 32-yard touchdown pass.
And to cap the long-distance scoring, Nick Keenan returned an interception 60 yards for the game’s last touchdown.
Clovis West (3-1) has now won three straight since dropping its season opener by one point.
And Clovis West is doing it without Tennessee quarterback commit Adrian Martinez, who’s expected to miss the year with a shoulder injury.
