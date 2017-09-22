At Mt. Whitney High, the homecoming queen could’ve sung the anthem, too

especially Homecoming is always a special night in the fall – especially at Mt. Whitney High.
Senior Carli Ashford was selected as the Pioneers’ homecoming queen during halftime of Mt Whitney’s 38-16 loss to El Diamante.
Congratulations to Mt. Whitney’s 2017 Homecoming Queen, Carli Ashford! pic.twitter.com/GKt29XRijy— Mt. Whitney ASB (@MtWhitneyASB) September 23, 2017
She could’ve been picked as the National Anthem singer, too. Ashford has shared clips of some of her covers on social media.
There's hangers in the back hahaha dangit pic.twitter.com/Cf3wOTVMZI— lil car (@carliashford) November 15, 2016
These are our Home Sweet Homecoming Top 5 nominees!— Mt. Whitney ASB (@MtWhitneyASB) September 17, 2017
Voting is THIS THURSDAY Sept. 21st pic.twitter.com/wXQV2VrbGv
The Pioneers take their homecoming seriously – just check out how enthusiastic the student body has been in past years.
Relive our Homecoming rally with this amazing video! https://t.co/VBnaezyVAO— Mt. Whitney ASB (@MtWhitneyASB) September 23, 2017
September 24, 2016
