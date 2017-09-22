Mt. Whitney senior Carli Ashford was named homecoming queen Friday. Ashford is also a singer who’s shared some of her covers on social media.
High School Football

At Mt. Whitney High, the homecoming queen could’ve sung the anthem, too

By Bryant-Jon Anteola and Anthony Galaviz

September 22, 2017 10:25 PM

especially Homecoming is always a special night in the fall – especially at Mt. Whitney High.

Senior Carli Ashford was selected as the Pioneers’ homecoming queen during halftime of Mt Whitney’s 38-16 loss to El Diamante.

She could’ve been picked as the National Anthem singer, too. Ashford has shared clips of some of her covers on social media.

The Pioneers take their homecoming seriously – just check out how enthusiastic the student body has been in past years.

Bryant-Jon Anteola: 559-441-6362, @Banteola_TheBee

