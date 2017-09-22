Cheerleaders from Norseman Elementary school participated in McLane’s Regional Night when students from the high school’s feeder schools find out what it’s like to be part of a Friday Night football setting.
High School Football

McLane’s feeder school students find out what Friday Night Lights can be like

By Bryant-Jon Anteola

September 22, 2017 8:21 PM

They entered from under the oversized, aired-up mascot, and ran onto the football field under the bright lights of McLane Stadium.

Many people packed the stands, cheering and screaming for their kids.

Surely, some parent yelled, “That’s my boy!”

This wasn’t McLane’s varsity football team coming into the field, though.

At least not yet.

Before the Highlanders hosted Kerman on Friday night, McLane hosted an event that’s becoming commonplace at high school events: youth night.

McLane’s annual Regional Night gives younger students a chance to find out what it’s like to be part of the Highlanders’ “Friday Night Lights” setting.

It was part of McLane’s sixth annual Regional Night, when future McLane students currently attending Scandinavian Middle School or one of the feeder elementary schools get to find out what it’s like to be part of McLane’s own “Friday Night Lights” setting.

There were future Highlanders varsity football players and future McLane cheerleaders on hand, representing their respective feeder schools.

And they seemed to enjoy the moment.

Perhaps the night will serve as motivation to stay in school and finish high school. Or to work hard and earn a spot on McLane’s football or cheerleading teams.

Or it just gave them a happy feeling. In any case, Friday was special.

And you could tell just from looking at these kids’ smiles.

Bryant-Jon Anteola: 559-441-6362, @Banteola_TheBee

  Comments  

