Hoover gets first football win under new coach

New Hoover High football coach celebrates first win Hoover defeats Washington 12-7 on Thursday night, Sept. 21 for the Patriots' first win under new coach Justin Nast, who took over in early summer after Shannon Pulliam resigned to become the Kastner Intermediate School eighth-grade coach. Hoover defeats Washington 12-7 on Thursday night, Sept. 21 for the Patriots' first win under new coach Justin Nast, who took over in early summer after Shannon Pulliam resigned to become the Kastner Intermediate School eighth-grade coach. Craig Kohlruss The Fresno Bee

