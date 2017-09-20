Central aims to follow path set by Clovis West when Grizzlies visit De La Salle

More Videos 1:29 See Trent Tompkins pass, Jevon Bigelow power Central High to big win Pause 1:49 It's another Kendall Milton show as Buchanan High tops Liberty 1:02 Big changes are underway in the Tower District 1:22 Firefighters tackle Mission Fire near North Fork on the ground and in the air 1:47 7.1 magnitude earthquake rocks Central Mexico 0:26 Man detained after shooting in southwest Fresno 2:05 Amy Purdy inspires at annual Women's Conference 2:27 Fresno County Office of Education’s sex educator tells why teens need help making responsible decisions 0:29 Watch Oakland Raiders RB Marshawn Lynch show his dance skills 1:09 After 50 years, portions of Fulton Street are open to traffic. Here's what it's like. Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

See Trent Tompkins pass, Jevon Bigelow power Central High to big win The Bee's top-ranked Central High rolled past Ridgeview 56-3 on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017. Next for the Grizzlies is a Week 5 game against national power De La Salle-Concord. The Bee's top-ranked Central High rolled past Ridgeview 56-3 on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017. Next for the Grizzlies is a Week 5 game against national power De La Salle-Concord. agalaviz@fresnobee.com

The Bee's top-ranked Central High rolled past Ridgeview 56-3 on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017. Next for the Grizzlies is a Week 5 game against national power De La Salle-Concord. agalaviz@fresnobee.com