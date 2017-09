Central Section high school football standings | Week 4

Liberty High-Madera Ranchos’ Kaleb Roth looks for an opening against Fowler during their game Friday, Sept. 15, 2017. Roth ran for three touchdowns and 128 yards on 14 carries in the Hawks’ 52-22 victory. They’ll look for a 5-0 start to the season when they host Corcoran at 7 p.m. Sept. 22. CRAIG KOHLRUSS ckohlruss@fresnobee.com