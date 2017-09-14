High school football | Week 4 results, Week 5 schedule

Coaches are asked to report results, scoring summaries and statistics to sports@fresnobee.com. Tweet your highlights, including video, to @fresnobeesports and nominate your top prep performers using the #BeeStar or #BeeStars hashtag.
WEEK 4
Thursday, Sept. 14
Buchanan 22, Liberty-Bakersfield 7, 2Q
Golden West 15, Madera South 0, 1Q
California City at Lancaster
Granite Hills 7. Orange Cove 0, 1Q
Friday, Sept. 15
7 p.m. games
Ridgeview at Central
Rocklin at Clovis West (Veterans Memorial)
Roosevelt at Washington
Monache at Kingsburg
Merced at Madera
Lindsay at Farmersville
Hanford at Porterville
Dos Palos at Los Banos
Central Valley Christian at Chowchilla
Kennedy at Kerman
Mariposa at Yosemite
Taft vs. Exeter (Lindsay)
Orosi at Strathmore
Kern Valley at McFarland
Bakersfield at Chaminade-West Hills
Trinity Christian-Monterey at Laton
Frazier Mountain at Kings Christian
Riverdale Christian at Coast
Bishop at Ontario Christian
Trona at Mammoth
7:30 p.m. games
Clovis North vs. Edison (McLane)
Stockdale at Clovis
Clovis East at Sunnyside
Bullard at Centennial
McLane at Wasco
Mt. Whitney vs. Mission Oak (Mathias Stadium)
Tulare Western at Redwood
Dinuba vs. El Diamante (Groppetti Stadium)
Sanger at Lemoore
Liberty-Madera Ranchos at Fowler
Fresno Christian at Parlier
Sierra Pacific at Hanford West
Sierra at Caruthers
Selma at Coalinga
Tranquillity at Minarets
Riverdale at Firebaugh
Mendota at Immanuel
Atascadero at Frontier
East Bakersfield at Highland
Independence at South
Mira Monte at Arvin
Shafter at Golden Valley
Delano at North
West at Foothill
Bakersfield Christian at Tehachapi
Sept. 16
Valley Christian at Alpaugh, 1 p.m.
Garces at Memorial, 7:30 p.m.
WEEK 5
All games at 7:30 p.m., unless noted
Thursday, Sept. 21
Washington at Hoover, 7 p.m.
Mission Oak vs. Frontier (Tulare)
Friday, Sept. 22
Trona at Avalon, 5:05 p.m.
Mammoth at Fresno Christian, 7 p.m.
Corcoran at Liberty-Madera Ranchos, 7 p.m.
Frazier Mountain at Laton, 7 p.m.
Paso Robles vs. Clovis North (Buchanan), 7 p.m.
California City at Mira Monte, 7 p.m.
Clovis East at Foothill-Palo Cedro, 7 p.m.
Desert Christian at Desert, 7 p.m.
Kerman at McLane, 7 p.m.
Kingsburg at Reedley, 7 p.m.
Minarets at Yosemite, 7 p.m.
Alpaugh at Cuyama Valley, 7 p.m.
Silver Valley-Yermo at Bishop, 7 p.m.
Avenal at Farmersville, 7 p.m.
Chowchilla at Dos Palos, 7 p.m.
Tehachapi vs. Paraclete-Lancaster (Antelope Valley), 7 p.m.
Madera at Atascadero, 7 p.m.
Hanford West at Hanford, 7 p.m.
Memorial at Sunnyside, 7 p.m.
Bakersfield at Valencia, 7 p.m.
Kings Christian at Coast, 7 p.m.
McFarland at Morro Bay, 7 p.m.
Chavez at Central Valley Christian, 7:15 p.m.
Kern Valley-Lake Isabella at Granite Hills, 7:15 p.m.
Woodlake at Orosi, 7:15 p.m.
Clovis West vs. Bullard (Fresno City)
West at Stockdale
North vs. Monache (Granite Hills)
Lindsay at Fowler
Shafter at Kennedy
Modesto Christian at Immanuel
Edison at Garces
El Diamante at Mt. Whitney
Tulare at Independence
Exeter at Golden West
Parlier at Sierra
Wasco at Bakersfield Christian
Porterville at Dinuba
Clovis at Centennial
Strathmore at Orange Cove
Foothill at Delano
Liberty-Bakersfield at Ridgeview
Fresno at Madera South
Roosevelt at Selma
Golden Valley at Highland
Redwood at Lemoore
South at Tulare Western (Mathias Stadium)
Caruthers at Firebaugh
Polytechnic-Pasadena at Rosamond, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 23
Maricopa at Riverdale Christian, 1 p.m.
Central at De La Salle-Concord
