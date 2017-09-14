Central High’s Marcus Washington runs into a pileup in a Week 3 game against Liberty-Bakersfield. Washington and the Grizzlies, 3-0 and ranked No. 1 in The Fresno Bee’s coaches’ Top 10 poll, next host Ridgeview on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017.
High School Football

High school football | Week 4 results, Week 5 schedule

By Bryant-Jon Anteola and Anthony Galaviz

September 14, 2017 3:04 PM

Coaches are asked to report results, scoring summaries and statistics to sports@fresnobee.com. Tweet your highlights, including video, to @fresnobeesports and nominate your top prep performers using the #BeeStar or #BeeStars hashtag.

WEEK 4

Thursday, Sept. 14

Buchanan 22, Liberty-Bakersfield 7, 2Q

Golden West 15, Madera South 0, 1Q

California City at Lancaster

Granite Hills 7. Orange Cove 0, 1Q

Friday, Sept. 15

7 p.m. games

Ridgeview at Central

Rocklin at Clovis West (Veterans Memorial)

Roosevelt at Washington

Monache at Kingsburg

Merced at Madera

Lindsay at Farmersville

Hanford at Porterville

Dos Palos at Los Banos

Central Valley Christian at Chowchilla

Kennedy at Kerman

Mariposa at Yosemite

Taft vs. Exeter (Lindsay)

Orosi at Strathmore

Kern Valley at McFarland

Bakersfield at Chaminade-West Hills

Trinity Christian-Monterey at Laton

Frazier Mountain at Kings Christian

Riverdale Christian at Coast

Bishop at Ontario Christian

Trona at Mammoth

7:30 p.m. games

Clovis North vs. Edison (McLane)

Stockdale at Clovis

Clovis East at Sunnyside

Bullard at Centennial

McLane at Wasco

Mt. Whitney vs. Mission Oak (Mathias Stadium)

Tulare Western at Redwood

Dinuba vs. El Diamante (Groppetti Stadium)

Sanger at Lemoore

Liberty-Madera Ranchos at Fowler

Fresno Christian at Parlier

Sierra Pacific at Hanford West

Sierra at Caruthers

Selma at Coalinga

Tranquillity at Minarets

Riverdale at Firebaugh

Mendota at Immanuel

Atascadero at Frontier

East Bakersfield at Highland

Independence at South

Mira Monte at Arvin

Shafter at Golden Valley

Delano at North

West at Foothill

Bakersfield Christian at Tehachapi

Sept. 16

Valley Christian at Alpaugh, 1 p.m.

Garces at Memorial, 7:30 p.m.

WEEK 5

All games at 7:30 p.m., unless noted

Thursday, Sept. 21

Washington at Hoover, 7 p.m.

Mission Oak vs. Frontier (Tulare)

Friday, Sept. 22

Trona at Avalon, 5:05 p.m.

Mammoth at Fresno Christian, 7 p.m.

Corcoran at Liberty-Madera Ranchos, 7 p.m.

Frazier Mountain at Laton, 7 p.m.

Paso Robles vs. Clovis North (Buchanan), 7 p.m.

California City at Mira Monte, 7 p.m.

Clovis East at Foothill-Palo Cedro, 7 p.m.

Desert Christian at Desert, 7 p.m.

Kerman at McLane, 7 p.m.

Kingsburg at Reedley, 7 p.m.

Minarets at Yosemite, 7 p.m.

Alpaugh at Cuyama Valley, 7 p.m.

Silver Valley-Yermo at Bishop, 7 p.m.

Avenal at Farmersville, 7 p.m.

Chowchilla at Dos Palos, 7 p.m.

Tehachapi vs. Paraclete-Lancaster (Antelope Valley), 7 p.m.

Madera at Atascadero, 7 p.m.

Hanford West at Hanford, 7 p.m.

Memorial at Sunnyside, 7 p.m.

Bakersfield at Valencia, 7 p.m.

Kings Christian at Coast, 7 p.m.

McFarland at Morro Bay, 7 p.m.

Chavez at Central Valley Christian, 7:15 p.m.

Kern Valley-Lake Isabella at Granite Hills, 7:15 p.m.

Woodlake at Orosi, 7:15 p.m.

Clovis West vs. Bullard (Fresno City)

West at Stockdale

North vs. Monache (Granite Hills)

Lindsay at Fowler

Shafter at Kennedy

Modesto Christian at Immanuel

Edison at Garces

El Diamante at Mt. Whitney

Tulare at Independence

Exeter at Golden West

Parlier at Sierra

Wasco at Bakersfield Christian

Porterville at Dinuba

Clovis at Centennial

Strathmore at Orange Cove

Foothill at Delano

Liberty-Bakersfield at Ridgeview

Fresno at Madera South

Roosevelt at Selma

Golden Valley at Highland

Redwood at Lemoore

South at Tulare Western (Mathias Stadium)

Caruthers at Firebaugh

Polytechnic-Pasadena at Rosamond, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 23

Maricopa at Riverdale Christian, 1 p.m.

Central at De La Salle-Concord

