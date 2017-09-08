Edison trying to end Clovis West’s win streak over the Tigers in a big Week 3 matchup

The Clovis West High defense set the tone early Friday, scoring the game’s first touchdown on a fumble recovery in the end zone en route to a 30-9 nonleague win against Edison at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
Clovis West’s DJ Schramm, who gave an early oral commitment to Boise State, scored the touchdown on the recovered fumble, which occurred while Edison was attempting to punt.
Schramm also had one of two interceptions by the Clovis West defense, with Dakota Helms adding the other pick.
Eagles kicker Eli RioFrio provided three field goals, including conversions from 43 and 49 yards.
49 field goal by Eli Riofrio (WOW!)— PAG METER (@PAGMETER) September 9, 2017
Clovis West 13 Edison 3 pic.twitter.com/JT0weg2y33
And quarterback Dante Chachere tossed two touchdowns as No. 5 Clovis West defeated Edison for the third straight year and kept the Tigers (0-3) winless this season.
Clovis West has won six of the past 10 meetings with Edison, two of the section’s traditional premiere programs over the years.
Rough Riders entering new territory
At 2-0 to start the season, Roosevelt already accomplished something it hasn’t done since 2010.
Second-year coach Atnaf Harris, a former Fresno State receiver, guided the Rough Riders to a 38-13 win at Dos Palos and a 33-14 win against Chowchilla to kick off the year.
Roosevelt’s attempt to go 3-0 for the first time since 1999, however, was denied Friday as Mendota defeated the visiting Rough Riders 12-6.
Mendota, despite being a smaller school, has proved over the years that the Aztecs can hang with the bigger schools.
They certainly love their football at Mendota, which is the Central Section’s defending Division V champion.
We Love our Trojans as much as we love our USA!! pic.twitter.com/WM44EeZ0LC— Mendota High School (@mendotahigh) September 9, 2017
Nonetheless, even Roosevelt’s close game against Mendota could give the Rough Riders much needed confidence.
Plus, the last time Roosevelt started just 2-0 in 2010, the team finished 8-4.
A year ago, in Harris’ first season, Roosevelt finished 2-9.
Roosevelt getting final instructions moments from kickoff. @KingKMPH pic.twitter.com/P2CTXGNWIp— Adrian Luevano (@a_luevano) September 9, 2017
Sanger and Clovis East fans donate toward Harvey victims
Seventh-ranked Sanger (3-0) remained undefeated following Thursday’s 34-7 win against Clovis East at Lamonica Stadium.
The Apaches had blanked opponents through the first 10 quarters of the season before allowing a touchdown to the Timberwolves in the third.
Sanger has won its first three games by a combined score of 118-7.
The game served as a fundraiser for Hurricane Harvey relief.
Clovis East adopted KIPP Northeast College Preparatory School in Houston.
Many students, staff and families from the Houston school have lost most everything due to Hurricane Harvey.
Collection cups were at all entrances before and after the game. And Clovis East leadership students carried cans throughout the stadium during halftime to collect donations.
An Amazon Wish List has been created and can be found at http://a.co/4ErivWH/.
Houston public schools, including KIPP, went back to class Thursday for the first time since Harvey made landfall Aug. 25.
Buchanan’s Milton keeps scoring
Buchanan running Kendall Milton keeps finding the end zone.
The highly sought sophomore already had seven touchdowns entering Friday’s game at Lemoore.
He added three more touchdowns will leading the fourth-ranked Bears to a 49-0 win.
Milton reached the end zone twice in the first quarter, helping Buchanan (3-0) to jump out to a 21-0 lead.
His presence also helped Bears quarterback Ty Hall run in for a 40-yard score after faking a handoff to the star back and taking off.
Then Milton scored again, this time on a 10-yard run, just before halftime and gave Buchanan a 42-0 lead at the break.
Does the weather get any better for football than Friday’s?
Great night for high school football for most parts of the Valley with kickoff temperatures around the mid 80s.
The Immanuel cheerleaders tried to get the crowd into with the Eagles trailing Chowchilla 17-6 at halftime.
Try to get a hold of this Fowler running back
Check out these moves during three runs by Fowler’s Pedro Ayala.
Pedro Ayala with a strong run! pic.twitter.com/tDN7gqhAhw— FHSRedcatAthletics (@RedcatAthletics) September 9, 2017
Again with strong run. Keep working hard Pedro! pic.twitter.com/Zgvj3i8xhp— FHSRedcatAthletics (@RedcatAthletics) September 9, 2017
Touchdown Redcats! Ayala with the run. PAT good. 40-0 Redcats pic.twitter.com/q4xOgtTgBK— FHSRedcatAthletics (@RedcatAthletics) September 9, 2017
The 5-foot-5, 130-pound sophomore showed off his elusiveness all night, including a 40-yard touchdown run for the game’s first score.
And with quarterback Martin Plata also dominating on the ground – the senior scored on 30-yard and 70-yard keepers, as well as returned a kickoff for a 70-yard score – Fowler cruised to a 43-0 win at Sierra.
Making a defensive stand
With Bullard marching down field, 12 yards from the end zone and threatening to score a game-winning touchdown, Clovis stepped up when it mattered most.
The eighth-ranked Cougars (2-1) deflected a pass in the end zone as time expired to hold off the Knights 17-13 in nonleague action at McLane Stadium.
Bullard (0-3) began its final drive from its 39 with 1:14 remaining.
FINAL: Clovis 17 Bullard 13. Here's the final play of the game. @ClovisFootball pic.twitter.com/5Mk6uetkjn— Paul Meadors (@paulmeadors) September 9, 2017
Clovis quarterback Jason Hunt tossed two touchdowns, including an 18-yard strike to Bubba Byrd during the second half that placed the Cougars ahead 17-7.
Hunt also connected with Mathew Sanchez with 1:26 left before halftime that placed Clovis ahead 10-7 at the break.
Clovis’ defense has allowed an aveage of just 9 points per game through the first three contest.
The Knights, meanwhile, are in odd territory.
The last time Bullard started the year 0-3 was 2010 when the Knights opened the season 0-4 before finishing 3-7.
Another close game for Clovis North
Clovis North went to the wire again for the third straight week.
All of its games have been decided by no more than one score.
And this time, the Broncos fell 28-21 to Buhach Colony after giving up the go-ahead touchdown with 7:35 remaining.
Clovis North running back Jackson Schultz provided two touchdowns, running in from 75 and 31 yards.
Quarterback DJ Frampton threw a 52-yard touchdown to Trenton Holloway for the Broncos’ other score.
Bryant-Jon Anteola: 559-441-6362, @Banteola_TheBee Anthony Galaviz: 559-441-6042, @agalaviz_TheBee
