High school football | Week 3 results, Week 4 schedule

WEEK 3

Tuesday

McFarland 32, Tranquillity 14 (Week 2 game rescheduled from Sept. 1 because of poor conditions)

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Thursday

Sanger 34, Clovis East 7

Exeter 40, McLane 0

Madera 7, Hanford 6

Friday

Central 30 , Liberty-Bakersfield 3

Clovis West 30, Edison 9

Buhach Colony 28, Clovis North 21

Mendota 12, Roosevelt 6

Kingsburg 30, Washington 17

Chowchilla 30, Immanuel 12

El Diamante 30, Monache 13

Porterville 33, Taft 6

Liberty-Madera Ranchos 33, Escalon 27

Big Valley Christian 28, Fresno Christian 27

Kings Christian 64, Cuyama Valley 20

Trona 72, Lucerne Valley 0

Desert 48, Maricopa 14

Rosamond 44, Vasquez-Acton 0

Templeton 30, Kern Valley 15

Bishop 32, Boron 26

Valley Christian 61, Frazier Mountain 22

Arroyo Grande 24, Independence 10

Woodlake 41, Farmersville 3

Granite Hills 14, Orosi 7

Central Valley Christian 38, Lindsay 0

Fresno 41, Tranquillity 0

Buchanan 49, Lemoore 0

Tulare 42, Redwood 7

Clovis 17, Bullard 13

Bakersfield Christian 35, Mission Oak 6

Selma 33, Reedley 7

Sunnyside 39, Mt. Whitney 31

Madera South 20, Hoover 7

Avenal 26, Corcoran 20, 2OT

Kerman 35, Coalinga 12

Fowler 43, Sierra 0

Mariposa 35, Minarets 14

Orange Cove 32, Parlier 12

Riverdale 35, Sierra Pacific 14

Stockdale 28, Atascadero 0

Frontier 35, Ridgeview 25

Centennial 28, Golden Valley 10

North 40, Wasco 16

West 38, Chavez 36

South 35, Arvin 13

Highland 34, Kennedy 21

Shafter 42, Foothill 6

East Bakersfield 36, Mira Monte 0

Tehachapi 28, Garces 27, OT

Caruthers at Yosemite, canceled, air quality

Saturday

Alpaugh 82, Shandon 6

Laton 36, Riverdale Christian 8

Memorial 55, Hanford West 7

WEEK 4

Games at 7:30 p.m. unless noted

Thursday, Sept. 14

Liberty-Bakersfield at Buchanan, 7 p.m.

California City at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Orange Cove at Granite Hills, 7:15 p.m.

Madera South at Golden West

Friday, Sept. 15

Ridgeview at Central, 7 p.m.

Rocklin at Clovis West (Veterans Memorial), 7 p.m.

Roosevelt at Washington, 7 p.m.

Monache at Kingsburg, 7 p.m.

Merced at Madera, 7 p.m.

Lindsay at Farmersville, 7 p.m.

Hanford at Porterville, 7 p.m.

Dos Palos at Los Banos, 7 p.m.

Central Valley Christian at Chowchilla, 7 p.m.

Kennedy at Kerman, 7 p.m.

Mariposa at Yosemite, 7 p.m.

Taft vs. Exeter (Lindsay), 7 p.m.

Orosi at Strathmore, 7 p.m.

Kern Valley at McFarland, 7 p.m.

Bakersfield at Chaminade-West Hills, 7 p.m.

Trinity Christian-Monterey at Laton, 7 p.m.

Frazier Mountain at Kings Christian, 7 p.m.

Riverdale Christian at Coast, 7 p.m.

Bishop at Ontario Christian, 7 p.m.

Trona at Mammoth, 7 p.m.

Clovis North vs. Edison (McLane)

Stockdale at Clovis

Clovis East at Sunnyside

Bullard at Centennial

McLane at Wasco

Mt. Whitney vs. Mission Oak (Mathias Stadium)

Tulare Western at Redwood

Dinuba vs. El Diamante (Groppetti Stadium)

Sanger at Lemoore

Liberty-Madera Ranchos at Fowler

Fresno Christian at Parlier

Sierra Pacific at Hanford West

Sierra at Caruthers

Selma at Coalinga

Tranquillity at Minarets

Riverdale at Firebaugh

Mendota at Immanuel

Atascadero at Frontier

East Bakersfield at Highland

Independence at South

Mira Monte at Arvin

Shafter at Golden Valley

Delano at North

West at Foothill

Bakersfield Christian at Tehachapi

Sept. 16

Valley Christian at Alpaugh, 1 p.m.

Garces at Memorial, 7:30 p.m.