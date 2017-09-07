High school football | Week 3 results, Week 4 schedule

Coaches are asked to report results, scoring summaries and statistics to sports@fresnobee.com. Tweet your highlights, including video, to @fresnobeesports and nominate your top prep performers using the #BeeStar or #BeeStars hashtag.
WEEK 3
Tuesday
McFarland 32, Tranquillity 14 (Week 2 game rescheduled from Sept. 1 because of poor conditions)
Thursday
Sanger 34, Clovis East 7
Exeter 40, McLane 0
Madera 7, Hanford 6
Friday
Central 30 , Liberty-Bakersfield 3
Clovis West 30, Edison 9
Buhach Colony 28, Clovis North 21
Mendota 12, Roosevelt 6
Kingsburg 30, Washington 17
Chowchilla 30, Immanuel 12
El Diamante 30, Monache 13
Porterville 33, Taft 6
Liberty-Madera Ranchos 33, Escalon 27
Big Valley Christian 28, Fresno Christian 27
Kings Christian 64, Cuyama Valley 20
Trona 72, Lucerne Valley 0
Desert 48, Maricopa 14
Rosamond 44, Vasquez-Acton 0
Templeton 30, Kern Valley 15
Bishop 32, Boron 26
Valley Christian 61, Frazier Mountain 22
Arroyo Grande 24, Independence 10
Woodlake 41, Farmersville 3
Granite Hills 14, Orosi 7
Central Valley Christian 38, Lindsay 0
Fresno 41, Tranquillity 0
Buchanan 49, Lemoore 0
Tulare 42, Redwood 7
Clovis 17, Bullard 13
Bakersfield Christian 35, Mission Oak 6
Selma 33, Reedley 7
Sunnyside 39, Mt. Whitney 31
Madera South 20, Hoover 7
Avenal 26, Corcoran 20, 2OT
Kerman 35, Coalinga 12
Fowler 43, Sierra 0
Mariposa 35, Minarets 14
Orange Cove 32, Parlier 12
Riverdale 35, Sierra Pacific 14
Stockdale 28, Atascadero 0
Frontier 35, Ridgeview 25
Centennial 28, Golden Valley 10
North 40, Wasco 16
West 38, Chavez 36
South 35, Arvin 13
Highland 34, Kennedy 21
Shafter 42, Foothill 6
East Bakersfield 36, Mira Monte 0
Tehachapi 28, Garces 27, OT
Caruthers at Yosemite, canceled, air quality
Saturday
Alpaugh 82, Shandon 6
Laton 36, Riverdale Christian 8
Memorial 55, Hanford West 7
WEEK 4
Games at 7:30 p.m. unless noted
Thursday, Sept. 14
Liberty-Bakersfield at Buchanan, 7 p.m.
California City at Lancaster, 7 p.m.
Orange Cove at Granite Hills, 7:15 p.m.
Madera South at Golden West
Friday, Sept. 15
Ridgeview at Central, 7 p.m.
Rocklin at Clovis West (Veterans Memorial), 7 p.m.
Roosevelt at Washington, 7 p.m.
Monache at Kingsburg, 7 p.m.
Merced at Madera, 7 p.m.
Lindsay at Farmersville, 7 p.m.
Hanford at Porterville, 7 p.m.
Dos Palos at Los Banos, 7 p.m.
Central Valley Christian at Chowchilla, 7 p.m.
Kennedy at Kerman, 7 p.m.
Mariposa at Yosemite, 7 p.m.
Taft vs. Exeter (Lindsay), 7 p.m.
Orosi at Strathmore, 7 p.m.
Kern Valley at McFarland, 7 p.m.
Bakersfield at Chaminade-West Hills, 7 p.m.
Trinity Christian-Monterey at Laton, 7 p.m.
Frazier Mountain at Kings Christian, 7 p.m.
Riverdale Christian at Coast, 7 p.m.
Bishop at Ontario Christian, 7 p.m.
Trona at Mammoth, 7 p.m.
Clovis North vs. Edison (McLane)
Stockdale at Clovis
Clovis East at Sunnyside
Bullard at Centennial
McLane at Wasco
Mt. Whitney vs. Mission Oak (Mathias Stadium)
Tulare Western at Redwood
Dinuba vs. El Diamante (Groppetti Stadium)
Sanger at Lemoore
Liberty-Madera Ranchos at Fowler
Fresno Christian at Parlier
Sierra Pacific at Hanford West
Sierra at Caruthers
Selma at Coalinga
Tranquillity at Minarets
Riverdale at Firebaugh
Mendota at Immanuel
Atascadero at Frontier
East Bakersfield at Highland
Independence at South
Mira Monte at Arvin
Shafter at Golden Valley
Delano at North
West at Foothill
Bakersfield Christian at Tehachapi
Sept. 16
Valley Christian at Alpaugh, 1 p.m.
Garces at Memorial, 7:30 p.m.
How they fared
Week 3 results for teams in The Bee’s Top 10 coaches’ poll (first-place votes in parentheses):
Teams
2017
record
Last week
Week 3 result
1. Central (6)
3-0
2
d. Liberty-Bakersfield 30-3
2. Bakersfield (4)
1-1
1
BYE
3. Liberty-Bakersfield
1-1
3
l. to Central 30-3
4. Buchanan
3-0
5
d. Lemoore 49-0
5. Clovis West
1-1
4
d. Edison 30-9
6. Tulare
3-0
7
d. Redwood 42-7
7. Sanger
3-0
8
d. Clovis East 34-7
8. Clovis
2-1
6
d. Bullard 17-13
9. Memorial
2-0
NR
v. Hanford West, Saturday
10. Clovis North
1-2
NR
l. to Buhach Colony 28-21
Comments