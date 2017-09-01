Central’s Jacob Torrez, left, breaks away on a reception while being chased by Bullard’s Corey Scott during the Grizzlies’ 44-0 Week 1 victory. Both teams are back in action Week 2 Friday night: Central at Sunnyside, Bullard at Buchanan.
High School Football

High school football schedule | tonight Week 2 and Week 3

By Bryant-Jon Anteola and Anthony Galaviz

September 01, 2017 10:05 AM

WEEK 2

All games at 7 p.m. unless noted

Thursday

West at Porterville, canceled

Friday

Turlock at Clovis

Roosevelt at Dos Palos

Tulare vs. El Diamante (Golden West)

Golden West at Kingsburg

Immanuel at Fresno Christian

Templeton at Strathmore

Sierra at Minarets

Tranquility at McFarland

Littlerock at California City

Lancaster at Rosamond

Kern Valley at Silver Valley-Yermo

Laton at Coast-Cambria

Desert Christian-Lancaster at Frazier Mountain

Anzar-San Juan Bautista at Kings Christian

Alpaugh at Maricopa

Hanford West at Corcoran, 7:15 p.m.

Bellarmine College Prep vs. Clovis North (San Jose City), 7:30 p.m.

Bullard at Buchanan, 7:30 p.m.

Central at Sunnyside, 7:30 p.m.

Damonte Ranch-Reno vs. Edison (Fresno City), 7:30 p.m.

Sierra Pacific vs. Hoover (McLane), 7:30 p.m.

Mt. Whitney at Tulare Western, 7:30 p.m.

Clovis East at Redwood, 7:30 p.m.

Reedley at Dinuba, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Selma, 7:30 p.m.

Orange Cove at Riverdale, 7:30 p.m.

Madera South at Kerman, 7:30 p.m.

Coalinga at Gonzales, 7:30 p.m.

Caruthers at Yosemite, 7:30 p.m.

Lemoore at Memorial, 8 p.m.

Mission Oak at Madera, 8 p.m.

Liberty-Madera Ranchos at Mendota, 8 p.m.

Firebaugh at Fowler, 7:45 p.m.

Farmersville at Granite Hills, 8 p.m.

Parlier at Orosi, 8 p.m.

Fresno at Chowchilla, 8 p.m.

Lindsay at Avenal, 8 p.m.

Sanger at Hanford, 8:15 p.m.

Exeter at Woodlake, 8:15 p.m.

Bakersfield Christian at Central Valley Christian, 8:15 p.m.

Clovis West at Centennial, canceled (reschedule date Sept. 28)

Monache at Taft, canceled

Delano at South, canceled

Golden Valley at Chavez, canceled

Stockdale at Independence, canceled

Arvin at Foothill, canceled

Liberty-Bakersfield at Ridgeview, canceled

Kennedy at Mira Monte, canceled

Paso Robles at Frontier, canceled

Burroughs-Ridgecrest at Tehachapi

Highland at Shafter, canceled

East Bakersfield at North, canceled

Saturday

Orem-Utah vs. Bakersfield (Mission Viejo), 12:30 p.m.

Cuyama Valley at Riverdale Christian, 1 p.m.

St. John Bosco-Bellflower vs. Garces (Mission Viejo), 8 p.m.

WEEK 3

All games at 7 p.m., unless noted

Thursday

Clovis East vs. Sanger (Sanger)

Exeter at McLane

Madera at Hanford, 7:30 p.m.

Friday

Vasquez-Acton at Rosamond

Buhach Colony vs. Clovis North (Lamonica)

Mendota vs. Roosevelt (Sunnyside)

Templeton at Kern Valley

Clovis West vs. Edison (Buchanan)

Big Valley Christian at Fresno Christian

Boron at Bishop

Porterville at Taft

Immanuel at Chowchilla

Trona at Lucerne Valley

Kingsburg at Washington

Liberty-Bakersfield at Central

El Diamante vs. Monache (Granite Hills)

Cuyama Valley at Kings Christian

Maricopa at Desert

Arroyo Grande at Independence

Escalon at Liberty-Madera Ranchos

McFarland at Yosemite

Valley Christian at Frazier Mountain

Farmersville at Woodlake, 7:15 p.m.

Granite Hills at Orosi, 7:15 p.m.

Central Valley Christian at Lindsay, 7:15 p.m.

Minarets at Mariposa, 7:30 p.m.

Buchanan at Lemoore, 7:30 p.m.

Fowler at Sierra, 7:30 p.m.

Redwood at Tulare, 7:30 p.m.

Frontier at Ridgeview, 7:30 p.m.

Bullard at Clovis, 7:30 p.m.

Mission Oak at Bakersfield Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Centennial at Golden Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Reedley at Selma, 7:30 p.m.

Sunnyside at Mt. Whitney, 7:30 p.m.

North at Wasco, 7:30 p.m.

Chavez at West, 7:30 p.m.

Madera South at Hoover, 7:30 p.m.

Kerman at Coalinga, 7:30 p.m.

Orange Cove at Parlier, 7:30 p.m.

Riverdale at Sierra Pacific, 7:30 p.m.

Tranquillity at Fresno, 7:30 p.m.

Atascadero at Stockdale, 7:30 p.m.

South at Arvin, 7:30 p.m.

Highland at Kennedy, 7:30 p.m.

Foothill at Shafter, 7:30 p.m.

Mira Monte at East Bakersfield, 7:30 p.m.

Garces at Tehachapi, 7:30 p.m.

Avenal at Corcoran, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sep. 9

Shandon at Alpaugh, 1 p.m.

Laton at Riverdale Christian, 1 p.m.

Memorial at Hanford West, 7 p.m.

The Bee’s coaches’

Top 10 poll

The coaches’ poll (first-place votes in parentheses):

Teams

2017

record

Last week

1. Bakersfield (10)

1-0

1

2. Central

1-0

2

3. Liberty-Bakersfield

1-0

3

4. Buchanan

1-0

5

5. Clovis West

0-1

4

6. Clovis

1-0

10

7. Tulare

1-0

7

8. Sanger

1-0

8

9. Edison

0-1

6

10. Bakersfield Christian

1-0

NR

