High school football schedule | tonight Week 2 and Week 3

WEEK 2
All games at 7 p.m. unless noted
Thursday
West at Porterville, canceled
Friday
Turlock at Clovis
Roosevelt at Dos Palos
Tulare vs. El Diamante (Golden West)
Golden West at Kingsburg
Immanuel at Fresno Christian
Templeton at Strathmore
Sierra at Minarets
Tranquility at McFarland
Littlerock at California City
Lancaster at Rosamond
Kern Valley at Silver Valley-Yermo
Laton at Coast-Cambria
Desert Christian-Lancaster at Frazier Mountain
Anzar-San Juan Bautista at Kings Christian
Alpaugh at Maricopa
Hanford West at Corcoran, 7:15 p.m.
Bellarmine College Prep vs. Clovis North (San Jose City), 7:30 p.m.
Bullard at Buchanan, 7:30 p.m.
Central at Sunnyside, 7:30 p.m.
Damonte Ranch-Reno vs. Edison (Fresno City), 7:30 p.m.
Sierra Pacific vs. Hoover (McLane), 7:30 p.m.
Mt. Whitney at Tulare Western, 7:30 p.m.
Clovis East at Redwood, 7:30 p.m.
Reedley at Dinuba, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Selma, 7:30 p.m.
Orange Cove at Riverdale, 7:30 p.m.
Madera South at Kerman, 7:30 p.m.
Coalinga at Gonzales, 7:30 p.m.
Caruthers at Yosemite, 7:30 p.m.
Lemoore at Memorial, 8 p.m.
Mission Oak at Madera, 8 p.m.
Liberty-Madera Ranchos at Mendota, 8 p.m.
Firebaugh at Fowler, 7:45 p.m.
Farmersville at Granite Hills, 8 p.m.
Parlier at Orosi, 8 p.m.
Fresno at Chowchilla, 8 p.m.
Lindsay at Avenal, 8 p.m.
Sanger at Hanford, 8:15 p.m.
Exeter at Woodlake, 8:15 p.m.
Bakersfield Christian at Central Valley Christian, 8:15 p.m.
Clovis West at Centennial, canceled (reschedule date Sept. 28)
Monache at Taft, canceled
Delano at South, canceled
Golden Valley at Chavez, canceled
Stockdale at Independence, canceled
Arvin at Foothill, canceled
Liberty-Bakersfield at Ridgeview, canceled
Kennedy at Mira Monte, canceled
Paso Robles at Frontier, canceled
Burroughs-Ridgecrest at Tehachapi
Highland at Shafter, canceled
East Bakersfield at North, canceled
Saturday
Orem-Utah vs. Bakersfield (Mission Viejo), 12:30 p.m.
Cuyama Valley at Riverdale Christian, 1 p.m.
St. John Bosco-Bellflower vs. Garces (Mission Viejo), 8 p.m.
WEEK 3
All games at 7 p.m., unless noted
Thursday
Clovis East vs. Sanger (Sanger)
Exeter at McLane
Madera at Hanford, 7:30 p.m.
Friday
Vasquez-Acton at Rosamond
Buhach Colony vs. Clovis North (Lamonica)
Mendota vs. Roosevelt (Sunnyside)
Templeton at Kern Valley
Clovis West vs. Edison (Buchanan)
Big Valley Christian at Fresno Christian
Boron at Bishop
Porterville at Taft
Immanuel at Chowchilla
Trona at Lucerne Valley
Kingsburg at Washington
Liberty-Bakersfield at Central
El Diamante vs. Monache (Granite Hills)
Cuyama Valley at Kings Christian
Maricopa at Desert
Arroyo Grande at Independence
Escalon at Liberty-Madera Ranchos
McFarland at Yosemite
Valley Christian at Frazier Mountain
Farmersville at Woodlake, 7:15 p.m.
Granite Hills at Orosi, 7:15 p.m.
Central Valley Christian at Lindsay, 7:15 p.m.
Minarets at Mariposa, 7:30 p.m.
Buchanan at Lemoore, 7:30 p.m.
Fowler at Sierra, 7:30 p.m.
Redwood at Tulare, 7:30 p.m.
Frontier at Ridgeview, 7:30 p.m.
Bullard at Clovis, 7:30 p.m.
Mission Oak at Bakersfield Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Centennial at Golden Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Reedley at Selma, 7:30 p.m.
Sunnyside at Mt. Whitney, 7:30 p.m.
North at Wasco, 7:30 p.m.
Chavez at West, 7:30 p.m.
Madera South at Hoover, 7:30 p.m.
Kerman at Coalinga, 7:30 p.m.
Orange Cove at Parlier, 7:30 p.m.
Riverdale at Sierra Pacific, 7:30 p.m.
Tranquillity at Fresno, 7:30 p.m.
Atascadero at Stockdale, 7:30 p.m.
South at Arvin, 7:30 p.m.
Highland at Kennedy, 7:30 p.m.
Foothill at Shafter, 7:30 p.m.
Mira Monte at East Bakersfield, 7:30 p.m.
Garces at Tehachapi, 7:30 p.m.
Avenal at Corcoran, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sep. 9
Shandon at Alpaugh, 1 p.m.
Laton at Riverdale Christian, 1 p.m.
Memorial at Hanford West, 7 p.m.
The Bee’s coaches’
Top 10 poll
The coaches’ poll (first-place votes in parentheses):
Teams
2017
record
Last week
1. Bakersfield (10)
1-0
1
2. Central
1-0
2
3. Liberty-Bakersfield
1-0
3
4. Buchanan
1-0
5
5. Clovis West
0-1
4
6. Clovis
1-0
10
7. Tulare
1-0
7
8. Sanger
1-0
8
9. Edison
0-1
6
10. Bakersfield Christian
1-0
NR
Comments