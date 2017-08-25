Former Central coach Garza honored before the game. Check out the monument

It’s the first Friday of high school football in the Central Section.

And that means excitement everywhere, lots of intriguing matchups and a couple of heart-felt moments around the central San Joaquin Valley.

Honoring Garza

Former Central High football player Justin Garza was honored before the Grizzlies game against Bullard on Friday with a monument unveiled at Koligian Stadium.

It’s a tribute to Mr. Garza’s legacy and the impact he had on Central during his time as head coach from 2012-15 as well as a few years spent as a Grizzlies assistant.

“The players said ‘We’ve got to put some kind of monument at the stadium of Coach Garza.’” former Central coach Wayne Koligian said Friday. “I thought it was a very good idea.

“It has Justin’s favorite saying as far as kids go: ‘Stand for more.’ That means be more than just a good football player. Be a good student. Be a good child to your parents. Be a good community member. Respect people.’”

CRAIG KOHLRUSS ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

Mr. Garza fought cancer for six years until he died back in February as 41 years old.

The much-liked coach led Central to a Central Section Division I runner-up finish in 2012 and a co-Tri-River Athletic Conference title in 2013.

If you’d like to donate toward Mr. Garza’s memorial, visit the GoFundMe campaign.

‘Back to the TRAC’

The Tri-River Athletic Conference might be the premier league in the Central Section.

But TRAC football hasn’t been able to deliver a section championship over the past four years, with the league’s last championship dating back to 2012 when Clovis North defeated Central for the Division I title.

Do you know how long ago 2012 was?

Tim DeRuyter was just beginning his first season at the Fresno State football coach. And the San Francisco Giants were in the process of winning their second of three World Series titles.

Now, DeRuyter is long gone and the Giants are last place in the National League West and 15 games under .500.

Can the TRAC come through this year?

TRAC FOOTBALL: 8/25 The quest begins TONIGHT! •Central vs Bullard •Clovis North vs Sunnyside •Buchanan at Hanford •Clovis at Burbank~Sacto pic.twitter.com/5UqETxSN6v — Janis Tatum (@cvbleachermom) August 25, 2017 ​

Central, Clovis West, Buchanan and Clovis all were included in The Bee’s Coaches’ Top 10 Poll going into the season, coming in at No. 2, No. 4, No. 5 and No. 10.

It was just two seasons ago that Clovis played in the D-I title game, finishing runner-up to Liberty.

Without the cheerleaders, it’d be just a game

Can’t have a football game without cheerleaders, right?

Shout-out to the Roosevelt cheer squad, taking this nice shot as the sun begins the set Friday leading into the Rough Riders’ season opener at Chowchilla.

Roosevelt finished 2-9 last season. But what’s nice about the start of the season is, everyone always has a chance in the beginning.

The Edison cheerleaders also were excited for the football season to get underway and were in the process of making it to the Tigers’ opener at Bakersfield.

It’s quite the opening task for Edison, playing its first game without former coach Matt Johnson and taking on the section’s defending D-I champ.

On the road to Bakersfield! 1st game of the season! Can't wait for Friday night lights! @Ecity_News @HectorVerduzc16 @FUSD_Athletics pic.twitter.com/eh6Nv5B7iT — Edison High Cheer (@edison_cheer) August 25, 2017

Opening kickoff

Check out some of these early moments of season openers around the Valley.

Good luck @CW__football on their big game with Liberty! Go get 'em boys! pic.twitter.com/3hMuncCFfB — CW_girlshoops (@CWGirlsBball) August 26, 2017 ​

Shidan in the house

Thought longtime Sanger coach Chuck Shidan was going to stay away the football field just because he retired after last season?

Yeah, right.

Shidan was spotted at the Sanger opener with the Apaches hosting Fresno.

Shidan coached Sanger the past 27 years. He was replaced by longtime assistant Jorge Pena.

The Apaches went undefeated in Central Section play last season before falling 49-36 in the CIF North Division 2-A Regional Championship Bowl to Serra-San Mateo.

Do the Apaches have another magical run in them this year?

Sanger won 42-10.

Fresno Unified Superintendent a multi-tasker

Fresno Unified School District interim Superintendent Bob Nelson isn’t one to just delegate from afar.

Not only did Nelson sing the National Anthem for McLane’s opener against Hanford West ...

He provided play-by-play commentary for the Highlanders.

In a picture that he tweeted of him in the press box, Nelson writes “this is where I most enjoy sitting.”

A man of the people. Or at least a man of the students, he is.

Milton mashing

There’s a good reason Buchanan running back Kendall Milton already has received 10 college football offers and counting.

And he’s just beginning his sophomore season.

The 6-foot-1, 198-pound Milton wasted little time finding the end zone in the Bears’ opener at Hanford, taking a screen pass 33 yards for Buchanan’s first touchdown of the season with 7 minutes, 37 seconds before halftime.

Milton finished with four touchdowns and Buchanan breezed past Hanford 48-6.

Kendall Milton's 3rd TD of the night makes it 27-6 Bears. 2:39 in 2Q — Buchanan Athletics (@bhs_sports13) August 26, 2017

What a blow out!

Quarterback Trent Tompkins erupted for five touchdowns – four in the air and one on the ground – as No. 2 Central lit up No. 9 Bullard 44-0 to kick start the season.

The Grizzlies, who are coming off of an 11-2 season, jumped out to a 37-0 lead at the half.

And it came against a Knights team that was highly thought of by area coaches entering the season.

Tompkins had touchdown passes from 44, 10, 71 and 17 yards and found the end zone on a 55-yard run.

Touchdown Central! 17 yard pass Tompkins to Boyd. 37 seconds remaining in the 2nd quarter Central 37 - Bullard 0. pic.twitter.com/ldTuDIMfDp — CHSAthletics (@grizzlyathletes) August 26, 2017

Player to watch

Diotry Brewer.

Might want to remember that name. You’ll likely be hearing a lot about the Central running back.

Here he is scoring on a 44-yard touchdown run.

Diotry Brewer breaks tackles and scores on a 44 yard TD run.



2:18 2nd quarter



Central 28 Bullard 0 pic.twitter.com/F9eYgCqJ1j — PAG METER (@PAGMETER) August 26, 2017

At 6 feet, 1 inches and 195 pounds, Brewer already is the size many college programs want their running backs to be.

Last season, Brewer rushed for 843 yards and six touchdowns while helping the Grizzlies finish runner-up in the section Division I championship.

The Clovis North comeback kids

The Broncos got off to a rough start, or at least a rough half, during coach Benny Martinez’s debut.

But they also pulled off what the comeback to make Martinez’s first game as Clovis North coach all the more memorable.

Clovis North rallied from a 19-0 halftime deficit with 20 unanswered points after the break, including the go-ahead score with 6:31 remaining on running back Jackson Schultz’s 8-yard touchdown run.

The Broncos went on to stop the Wildcats on two more drives. Defensive back Trenton Holloway got the final stop of the night with a big pass block on fourth-and-8 and the Wildcats threatening around midfield with 23 seconds remaining.

Season-opening thriller

Selma just got the best of Kerman to kick off the season.

Running back Junior Ramirez – a key cog to Selma’s 13-1 season last year – rumbled in for a touchdown with 36 seconds remaining that brought the Bears within one point.

But instead of going for the tie, Selma coach Matt Logue and the home-team Bears elected to go for the win.

And kicker Felipe Garcia found tight end Parker Cazares for the go-ahead two-point conversion as Selma edged Kerman 22-21.

Bears are 1-0 after defeating Kerman pic.twitter.com/Euo09ipqQF — Bear Nation (@SHSBearNation) August 26, 2017

Winning with defense

Clovis went on the road and blanked a team that averaged 37 points a game last season.

The Cougars, a 7-4 team last season and ranked No. 10 in The Bee’s Coaches’ Poll entering this year, never let up while recording a 27-0 shutout at Burbank-Sacramento.

How impressive was the shutout feat?

Just a year ago, Burbank scored 50-plus points six times and finished 7-5 overall.

The Cougars received a pair of touchdowns from receiver Mickey Machado, as well as one from running back Cole Roberts and another from Bubba Byrd.