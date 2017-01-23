Casey Quinn resigns after one season as Clovis North football coach

Casey Quinn has resigned as the Clovis North High football coach.
Quinn went 6-6 overall in his only season with the Broncos, with a 2-3 record in the Tri-River Athletic Conference and a 1-1 mark in the Central Section Division I playoffs.
Quinn is set to be the next head coach at McFarland High in Kern County, according to Bakersfield Californian reporter Trevor Horn.
According to Clovis North AD Coby Lindsey, Casey Quinn resigned this morning to take the football head coaching job at McFarland.— Trevor Horn (@trevhorn) January 23, 2017
Before taking over for Fresno Athletic Hall of Fame coach Tim Simons at Clovis North, Quinn had three previous head-coaching stints in the section and led all three teams to the playoffs. He went 20-4 overall at Cesar Chavez-Delano in 2014-15, 6-6 at Roosevelt in 2013 and 24-20 with a co-TRAC title at Central in 2008-11. Quinn was an assistant at Reedley College in 2012.
According to a news release from Clovis Unified, Quinn is relocating to be closer to family members.
A search for Quinn’s replacement has started, the CUSD release added, and current Clovis North Educational Center teacher and coach Benny Martinez will lead the football program during the transition period.
