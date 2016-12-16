State football championship: Tiny citrus belt town is abuzz about the Big Game

2:11 Prep Football: Strathmore to play for state title Pause

2:41 Selma goes for two but comes up empty

3:01 Strathmore wins CIF Southern California Regional Division 6-A bowl

2:40 Zoo's lion cub gets acquainted with his pride

1:02 Burglar steals purse from car in Fresno parking lot

3:07 Project Survival's Cat Haven finally gets a mountain lion

2:46 Hanson: 'Twelve (years) is a long time' to be superintendent

2:45 Understanding the Electoral College: 'A process not a place'

0:37 Enter this week's caption contest for a chance at free coffee