Live updates: Selma, Mendota seek CIF regional football titles

Selma and Mendota high schools play Friday in the CIF football regionals, the first of four central San Joaquin Valley teams looking to advance this weekend to the state championships.
On Saturday, Sanger hosts Serra-San Mateo in the North 2-A bowl while Strathmore is home against Horizon Christian Academy-San Diego in the South 6-A game.
Here’s the latest on Friday’s games:
Selma 21, Bakersfield Christian 7, halftime
Tiveon Stroud’s 29-yard touchdown run got Selma on the board at 10:02 of the first quarter, with the Bears converting the opening possession of the game.
Looking to extend its perfect season, 13-0 Selma is taking on a fellow Central Section school in the 12-1 Eagles in the South 4-AA game.
After a Bakersfield Christian fumble on its first offensive play, recovered by Chris Romero, the Bears went to the air to stretch their lead. Junior Ramirez’s 14-yard pass to Joel Aranda to the back of the end zone made it 14-0 with 7:57 to go in the first.
The Eagles struck back with 11:23 remaining in the half. Brock Holloway ran in from 5 yards out after Braden Wingle scrambled for 11 on a third-and-11, Bakersfield Christian’s first first down, and Stephen Figures ran 45 yards.
Selma answered with a little help. Bakersfield Christian tried a fake punt, only to turn the ball over to the Bears at their 46. Ramirez conveted a fourth-and-three on an option run from the 32, and on the last of his four straight carries Jordan Dominguez went the final 6 yards to make it 21-7 with 3:29 to go until halftime.
Wingle, the Eagles’ 4,000-yard passer, had opened 0 for 7.
The winner will play at home at 6 p.m. Dec. 17 against North champ Campolindo-Moraga (10-3) or Palma-Salinas (10-3). Campolindo led 16-14 at halftime.
Amador-Sutter Creek 14, Mendota 0, halftime
After the Aztecs drove into the red zone only to miss a field goal, the Buffaloes struck first on Daylan Thetford’s 75-yard breakaway run with 5:12 to play in the first quarter.
The lead grew to 14-0 on Tyler McCoey’s 19-yard reception of an Anthony Burns pass with 6:01 left in the half.
Mendota also is 13-0 as they play Amador (13-1) in a North 6-AA game moved to Calaveras High.
Next for the winner is a 6 p.m. Dec. 17 game at South Division 6-AA champ Rancho Christian-Temecula (12-2) or Franklin-Los Angeles (13-1). Rancho Christian had a 30-13 lead in the first half.
