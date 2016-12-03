Sanger celebrates Central Section championship victory

The Edison High football team defeated rival Bullard 21-7 to conclude the 2016 regular season and provide the Tigers a signature victory going into the playoffs. Despite sporting a 4-6 overall record, Edison finished second in the County/Metro Athletic Conference at 4-1.
—Bryant-Jon Anteola, The Fresno Bee
Clovis West defeats Clovis High 41-27 for a possible No. 4 seed in Division I playoffs Friday night, Nov. 4, 2016 at Buchanan's Veteran's Memorial Stadium in Clovis, Calif. -- Eric Paul Zamora / The Fresno Bee
There's no mistaking who's the father of Clovis West High School football offensive star Rodney Wright III -- Pops was a star wide receiver at Fresno State, and the similarities between dad and son are remarkable.