Prep football playoffs: Central Section semifinal matchups

CENTRAL SECTION FOOTBALL SEMIFINALS
DIVISION I
NO. 4 CLOVIS WEST (8-3) AT NO. 1 CENTRAL (10-1)
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
The skinny: Marquee quarterback duel sees sophomore Trent Tompkins (2,742 yards passing, 32 TDs) lead Central into rematch with Cal-bound junior Adrian Martinez (2,323 yards, 23 TDS passing; 1,288 yards, 14 TDs rushing). Grizzlies won 49-28 on Oct. 28. Central has won 10 straight, including 5-0 run through Tri-River Athletic Conference, since opening 24-3 loss to Bullard.
NO. 3 LIBERTY-BAKERSFIELD (8-3) VS. NO. 2 BAKERSFIELD (9-2)
Kickoff: 5 p.m. at Bakersfield College’s Memorial Stadium
The skinny: Another rematch for defending champion Patriots and Drillers, who were led by Cam Williams (5-of-9 passing for 173 yards, three TDs) in 44-17 rout Nov. 4.
DIVISION II
NO. 5 SUNNYSIDE (9-2) AT NO. 1 SANGER (11-0)
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
The skinny: Wildcats’ aerial attack of quarterback Nate Hughes (2,400-plus yards, 29 touchdowns) and deep group of receivers led by Jesus Castaneda and Joshua Woods face Apaches’ wing-T attack powered by rushers Miguel Garcia, Andrew Azua, Chris Soria and Christian Graney. Jalen Cropper has added explosive element to offense for Sanger, seeking its fourth section title under widely believed to be retiring 27-year coach Chuck Shidan.
NO. 7 EL DIAMANTE (6-5) AT NO. 6 RIDGEVIEW (6-5)
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
The skinny: Up-and-down season for perennial D-II contender Miners reached peak last week when Parker Boswell scored from a yard out with 33 seconds left, then fired 2-point conversion pass in 28-27 upset of No. 2 Garces. Jamar Moya-led Wolf Pack are two-time defending D-II champions and have reached section finals past four years.
DIVISION III
NO. 5 MEMORIAL (7-5) AT NO. 1 BAKERSFIELD CHRISTIAN (10-1)
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
The skinny: Panthers averaging more than 200 yards passing and rushing per game since sophomore Alec Trujillo, a transfer from Exeter, took over at quarterback on Oct. 7 against Madera South to open County/Metro Athletic Conference play. Braden Wingle blossomed into 2,839-yard, 31-TD quarterback for Eagles under coaching of Darren Carr, middle brother of former Fresno State stars David and Derek.
NO. 3 HANFORD(7-4) VS. NO. 2 TULARE WESTERN (8-3)
Kickoff: 7 p.m. at Tulare’s Bob Mathias Stadium
The skinny: Two-time defending section D-III champion and reigning state Division IV-AA champ Bullpups have overcome Game 1 loss of Bee Player of the Year and San Jose State-bound quarterback Ryan Johnson with two-headed rushing attack of Jordan Perryman (1,185 yards, 20 TDs) and Leonard Glass (923 yards, 7 TDs). Mustangs led by dual-threat Andre Aguilar (1,996 yards, 19 TDs passing; 939 yards, 13 TDs rushing).
DIVISION IV
NO. 4 CHAVEZ (9-2) AT. NO. 1 SELMA (11-0)
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
The skinny: Bears look to extend unbeaten season – and growth of beard on coach Matt Logue (who hasn’t shaved since summer, vowing not to until team loses). Selma cast led by third-year starters Jordan Dominguez (1,066 yards rushing, 18 TDs) and Joel Aranda (384 yards, 2 TDs rushing; 311 yards, 3 TDs receiving). Titans feature running back Clemente Montes (1,175 yards, 17 TDs) and receiver Javier Fernandez (640 yards, 11 TDs).
NO. 3 CHOWCHILLA (9-1) AT NO. 2 GOLDEN WEST (10-1)
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
The skinny: Defending division champion and CIF State Division IV-A runner-up Redskins have four running backs with at least 448 yards, led by Ronnie Reyes (822 yards, 13 touchdowns on offense; 74 tackles, four sacks, six forced fumbles on defense). Trailblazers, who have never won a section title, are led offensively by Gonzalo Rodriguez (1,642 yards, 22 TDs rushing) and Ryan Cook (933 yards, 11 TDs rushing) and defensively by linebackers Bryson Johnson and Josh Summers, who each have more than 100 tackles.
DIVISION V
NO. 4 SIERRA (7-5) AT NO. 1 MENDOTA (11-0)
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
The skinny: Chieftains, who did not participate in playoffs in two of past three seasons, are led by multipurpose standout Shane Maldonado (1,502 yards, 19 TDs rushing; 242 yards, three TDs receiving; 41 tackles, four interceptions). Reigning D-V runner-up Aztecs aiming to reach fifth section final in past six seasons behind quarterback Junior Cardenas (1,797 yards, 33 touchdowns).
NO. 10 YOSEMITE (9-3) AT NO. 2 FIREBAUGH (10-2)
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
The skinny: Badgers, in first season as independent after dropping out of North Sequoia League, are in playoffs for first time since 2011 and section semifinals for first time since 2008 as D-III participant when Tristan Eames passed for 153 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 84 yards and two scores in 29-14 upset of No. 2 Dos Palos. Eagles have trifecta of offensive standouts in quarterback Noey Garcia (2,136 yards, 17 TDS), running back AJ Molina (1,191 yards, nine TDs) and receiver Tylor Palmer (1,005yards, 10 TDs).
DIVISION VI
NO. 4 RIVERDALE (8-3) AT. NO. 11 STRATHMORE (11-0)
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
The skinny: Cowboys, who got touchdowns from J.P. Sanchez, Joseph Piceno, Fernando Zarate and Ethan Paasch in 28-6 win over No. 5 Tranquility last week, are enjoying best season since going 10-3 and losing Sierra Division final in 2004. Spartans powered offensively by running back Joseph Garcia (1,313 yards, 25 TDs) and on defense that’s allowing 10.3 points per game by Andres Lara (10 sacks) and Gilbert Acevedo (six interceptions).
NO. 3 KENNEDY (6-5) VS. NO. 2 SIERRA PACIFIC (7-4)
Kickoff: 7 p.m. at Hanford’s Neighbor Bowl
The skinny: Two-time defending champion Thunderbirds have pair of 900-plus-yard, 10-plus touchdown running backs in Daniel Flores and Devon Lee. Golden Bears, who have never advanced past semifinals in program’s six seasons, counter with three in Gerod Magee (1,995 yards, 13 TDs), Miguel Wharton (1,263 yards, 21 TDs) and Phillips Jackson (969 yards, 16 TDs).
