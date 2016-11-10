Central Section football playoffs roundup: CVC proves it’s worthy

Central Valley Christian had to play its way into the Central Section Division IV football playoffs last week, but the Cavaliers showed why they belong with a first-round rout Thursday night in Easton.
JJ Lino passed for 340 yards and Connor Paden rushed for 179 yards as 10th-seeded CVC overwhelmed No. 7 Washington 45-17.
The Cavaliers advance to the quarterfinals and a short trip across Visalia to face No. 2 Golden West on Nov. 18.
CVC went 4-6 in the regular season and had to get permission from its administration to advance to the playoffs with a losing record. The condition: beat Immanuel in the finale, which it did 41-34, another big offensive showing in a year when it averaged 31.4 points per game.
The Cavaliers, much bigger across the line than the Panthers (who played much of the season without two starting linemen), scored on three of their first four possessions (and were stopped by a fumble on the Washington 28-yard line on the other) for a 17-0 lead.
Washington, 6-5 and co-champions of the North Sequoia League, showed life with an 81-yard drive to a field goal to end the first half, then a 57-yard touchdown drive to start the second half.
But Lino responded with four straight completions, the big one covering 61 yards to Canon Hansen, and a touchdown. Noah Beukers got that one back for the Panthers with a 27-yard pass followed by an 18-yard scoring run, but there was Lino again, completing five more passes on a drive culminated with a 14-yard TD to Hansen.
Lino completed 19 of 24 including his last 15 straight and three touchdowns. Paden had four TD carries among his 20 rushes.
Wasco 26, Kerman 22 – Chandler Paul’s 60-yard touchdown catch with 48 seconds remaining capped a wild give-and-take in the fourth quarter as the eighth-seeded Tigers (8-3) held off the No. 9 Lions.
Kerman (5-6), following a Wasco turnover, had taken a 22-19 lead with 1 minute to go. The Lions had a shot at the final gun, too, but Isaac Bocker came up with a game-saving pass breakup.
Cezar Prieto’s 37-yard run had put Wasco up 19-14 with 6:17 to play. The Tigers’ reward is a quarterfinal trip to top-seeded Selma (10-0).
Taft 50, Roosevelt 21 – The No. 12 Rough Riders took a 21-6 lead in the first halft, but Robert Cozine took over from there, finishing with 263 rushing yards and six touchdown runs as the No. 5 Wildcats stormed back on their home field.
Cozine has rushed for a section-leading 2,689 yards this season, according to The Bakersfield Californian, with 28 touchdowns.
Daniel Love ran for a 1-yard touchdown to put Roosevelt (2-9) on the scoreboard first, Isaiah Jones returned a punt 89 yards for a score and quarterback Jordan Delarosa connected with Adam Arrequin for a 15-yard TD strike as the Rough Riders built a 21-6 lead in the second quarter.
But that’s when Taft really got going with Cozine. After scoring on an 11-yard run in the second quarter that made it 7-6, Cozine added TD runs of 4 and 32 yards to help Taft take a 36-21 lead at halftime. He added a 1-yard TD in the third and scoring runs of 52 and 18 yards in the fourth.
The Wildcats (7-4) advance to play South Sequoia League neighbor and fourth-seeded Chavez-Delano (7-3), which had a first-round bye, on Nov. 18.
Madera South 63, Liberty-Madera Ranchos 27 – The 11th-seeded Stallions (4-7) walloped the No. 6 Hawks (6-5) for the second straight year to advance to the quarterfinals, where they’ll meet No. 3 Chowchilla.
The teams ended a nonleague series this year after Madera South beat Liberty 41-21 in 2015. Before that, the Hawks had won three straight in the series.
Division II
Dinuba 28, Independence 20 – Luis Colunga rushed for the go-ahead touchdown late in the third quarter and Gustavo Villareal’s second touchdown pass of the game gave the Emperors some extra cushion as they came from behind twice to beat the Falcons.
Dinuba (8-3), the No. 8 seed, advances to play No. 1 Sanger (10-0) at Tom Flores Stadium.
Alek Marroquin rushed for a first-quarter touchdown for the Emps, but Independence (5-6) took a 13-7 lead into halftime on a scoring run by Damaris Herron and a pick-six by Braden Gordon.
Villareal’s first scoring pass, to Nathan Carrion, put Dinuba back in front briefly in the third before Tyler Bell’s touchdown run put the Falcons up 20-14.
Division III
Kingsburg 28, Highland 13 – The No. 6 Vikings overcame three first-half fumbles and scored the game’s final 21 points – all in the third quarter – to defeat the No. 11 Scots (6-5).
Kingsburg made a goal-line stand on defense right before halftime, then went up 14-13 early in the third quarter on Caleb Buendia’s 65-yard touchdown pass to Ethan Aguilar.
Following a fumble recovery by the Vikings’ Caleb Charles, Buendia threw his second touchdown, this one to Nathan Gamble. Bo Jackson rushed 20 yards for his second touchdown to cap the scoring with about 3 minutes left in the third quarter.
Kingsburg (8-3) will face No. 3 Hanford (6-4).
Memorial 70, North 37 – Austin Yniguez scored two defensive touchdowns and Demarcus Wilson scored three times, including a 92-yard kickoff return, as the fifth-seeded Panthers (6-5) routed the No. 12 Stars (4-7).
Alec Trujillo passed for three TDs, including two to Jalen McMillan, for Memorial, which hadn’t scored that many points since defeating Fresno 74-3 in September 2011.
The Panthers, who led 42-14 at halftime, will play at No. 4 South.
South 34, Hoover 16 – Jordan Daniels’ 36-yard fumble return gave the No. 13 Patriots a first-quarter lead, but the fourth-seeeded Rebels went ahead for good in the first half.
Antonio McThrow hauled in a 20-yard TD to make it 13-10 with 41 seconds to go in the second quarter. On the third play from scrimmage in the second half, Dorion Mitchell ran 60 yards for South to push the lead to 10.
Hoover, down 34-10, finally got on the board again back quarterback Kalei Acfalle’s 55-yard pass to Jordan Daniels with 1:34 left in the game.
Division V
Yosemite 36, Lindsay 0 – Tristan Eames ran for a touchdown and connected with Cannon Eames for another through the air as the 10th-seeded Badgers (8-3) broke on top 14-0 in the first quarter and never looked back in beating the No. 7 Cardinals (6-5).
Next for Yosemite – back in the playoffs following seasons of 0-10, 1-9, 0-10 and 0-9 – is a trip to second-seeded Dos Palos.
Dos Palos 48, Kern Valley 0 – Tre Walker ran for three touchdowns and the No. 2 Broncos blew out to a 35-0 halftime lead in routing the 15th-seeded Broncs.
Scoring runs by Walker and Chance Benadum got the scoring going in the first quarter. Walker, Chris Defrancesco and Benadum, again, this time on a pass from Jonathan Hernandez, all found the end zone in the second quarter. Walker, set up by a fumble recovery by Cameron Anderson, scored again in the third and Hunter Hogue capped it in the fourth.
Woodlake 23, Fowler 12 – Robert Stevenson passed for 158 yards and a touchdown to lead the No. 12 Tigers (6-5) past the fifth-seeded Redcats (6-5).
Woodlake, which advances to face No. 4 Sierra (a 52-35 winner over No. 13 Farmersville), also received a 2-yard touchdown run from Victor Rojas and a 6-yard scoring run from Jordan Arce.
Noe Garcia rushed for 122 yards on 26 carries for the Tigers.
Martin Plata scored on a 75-yard run and Vic Jimenez caught a 26-yard touchdown pass from Julian Sweidy for Fowler.
Desert 44, Immanuel 14 – Adam Simonian’s 8-yard run brought the eighth-seeded Eagles within 14-7 as time expired in the first quarter but they would get no closer in losing to the No. 9 Scorpions (6-4).
It was 30-7 at halftime. Kyle Duningan scored Immanuel’s final touchdown on a 6-yard run with 8:08 to play in the third.
Desert advances to face top-seeded Mendota (10-0).
Coaches: To include your results and highlights, email sports@fresnobee.com.
