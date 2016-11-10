High School Football

QB Brent Bailey’s big night powers Clovis North to first-round win

By Bryant-Jon Anteola

Clovis North ran into the matchup it badly needed to set up a deep postseason run.

Quarterback Brent Bailey ran for three touchdowns and threw for a fourth as the Division I sixth-seeded Broncos halted their scoring slump and eliminated No. 11 Frontier with a 49-12 win Thursday in a Central Section first-round playoff game at Lamonica Stadium.

The Broncos (6-5) had averaged 12.6 points while going 1-2 in their final three regular-season games. But they scored 21 in Thursday’s first quarter.

It helped that Clovis North was facing a Frontier team (2-9) that had allowed 45.2 points while dropping its past five games.

Bailey scored on runs of 1, 9 and 6 yards. He completed 10 of 19 passes for 242 yards, including a 25-yard TD strike to receiver Chad Fugman.

Clovis North will visit No. 3 Liberty-Bakersfield (7-3) in a Nov. 18 quarterfinal. The team did not meet in the regular season.

The Broncos also received touchdowns from running backs Brock Jones (55-yard run) and Jordan Ayerza (1-yard run) and defensive lineman Adam Abajian (40-yard interception return).

Clovis North scored five straight touchdowns before Titans broke through with 6:11 left in the third quarter. Frontier would score again in the fourth.

Fugman finished with three catches for 95 yards for the Broncos.

