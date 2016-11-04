Week 11 prep football: Rivalry results cap season, playoff seeds await

Edison High can officially start over in a 2016 football campaign that began with five straight losses.
Tigers quarterback Jimmy Gray accounted for two touchdowns, the defense surrendered just one against a Bullard offense that averaged 43 points over its past three games, and the Tigers held off the Knights 21-7 to close the regular season.
Edison, ranked 11th overall in the Central Section by The Bee entering the week, wound up just 4-6 overall but found new life once it entered County/Metro Athletic Conference play, finishing 4-1 there with its lone league loss to No. 4 Sanger, which wrapped up a 10-0 season Friday night.
The D-I Tigers and other section teams await Saturday’s announcement of playoff seedings across six divisions.
Eighth-ranked Bullard (5-5, 3-2) also will be looking for a reset, with its up-and-down season including a 24-3 opening win over a Central High team that rose to the top of the rankings and narrow losses to now No. 7 Clovis (35-28), No. 5 Clovis West (31-27) and Sanger (21-19).
After a scoreless first half, Gray found fullback Andrew Tell for the first score – a 12-yard touchdown pass – with 2:32 left in the third.
Edison’s Steve Stephens expanded the lead to 14-0 with a 50-yard punt return.
The Knights responded with 9:42 left on a 49-yard run by Marcus Fulcher. Edison answered on the ensuing drive with a 7-yard touchdown run by Gray.
Gray, 4-of-10 passing for 30 yards, finished with 58 yards rushing.
Clovis North 21, Buchanan 14
Quarterback Brent Bailey ran for back-to-back touchdowns in the second half as the No. 10 Broncos came back from a 14-point deficit to beat the No. 6 Bears in a TRAC finale.
Jordan Ayerza got the comeback started with a 2-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and Bailey's first score, from 9 yards, knotted things up heading into the fourth. His winning run of 20 yards came with 4:04 remaining.
Cornell Washington caught a 62-yard touchdown pass from Nolan LeForge in the first quarter for Buchanan and Kendall Milton rushed for a 12-yard touchdown in the third.
Fresno 49, Roosevelt 14
Lee Major scored four touchdowns in the first half and another in the third quarter Warriors (7-3, 4-1 North Yosemite League) cruised to a third straight win in the 86-year-old rivalry.
Major’s 2-yard run started the scoring and he would add touchdown catches of 17, 22 and 80 yards, the latter with 22 seconds left in the second quarter to make it 35-7. He returned a punt to the end zone to make it 42-7 in the third.
D-III playoff bound Fresno leads 46-40 with two ties in a series that began in 1930; the teams played twice in 1960. D-IV Roosevelt fell to 2-8 and 2-3.
Chowchilla 42, Liberty-Madera Ranchos 21
The host Redskins (8-1, 3-1) created a three-way tie for the North Sequoia League championship by overpowering the D-IV third-ranked Hawks (6-4, 3-1).
Washington joined the three-way tie for the championship, having beaten Chowchilla but losing to Liberty.
Asa Shields scored two touchdowns for the Redskins, a state runner-up last year and apparently poised for another run at a title this year. Gabriel Sanchez and Wyatt Sparkman returned fumbles for touchdowns as Chowchilla vaulted to a 42-7 lead.
Washington 28, Kerman 12
The visiting Panthers (6-4, 3-1 NSL) pulled away with two big fourth-quarter plays to beat the Lions (5-5, 1-3).
Kerman got within 14-12 on the fifth play of the fourth quarter, Sean Chambers’ 33-yard touchdown pass to Charlie Castellanos. The Lions’ 2-point pass attempt for the tie fell incomplete.
Washington started the next drive on its 40 and scored on Victor Nava’s 40-yard pass to Devontae Massey.
Kerman drove to first-and-goal at the 8 before Panthers defender Ronnie Griffin wrestled the ball away from a receiver 5 yards deep in the end zone and returned it for the clinching touchdown.
Nava also threw a TD pass to Noah Beukers and ran for a score. Chambers ran for Kerman’s other score.
Sierra 41, Yosemite 14
The Chieftains (5-5) won their fifth straight in the Mountain Bowl series, while also handing the Badgers (7-3) their 21st straight loss against North Sequoia League opponents.
Yosemite played an independent schedule this year but kept the traditional Mountain Bowl regular-season finale. After their 2011 victory over the Chieftains, the Badgers went four straight years without a win in the NSL.
Sierra now leads the series 18-17.
Golden West 22, El Diamante 14
The No. 17 Trailblazers (9-1, 5-1) clinched a share of the West Yosemite League championship by beating the Miners (5-5, 3-3) in the Battle for the Saddle rivalry game at Community Stadium in Visalia.
Golden West, ranked second in D-IV, capped its best regular season in school history with its second Saddle win in three years. El Diamante leads the series 9-4.
Gonzalo Rodriguez scored three touchdowns and the Trailblazers converted three first downs – two on big runs by Ryan Cook – in the final 3 minutes after the Miners closed within 22-14.
Tyler Youngblood and Parker Boswell scored for El Diamante. Youngblood’s 5-yard run gave the Miners an early 7-0 lead and they were up 7-6 at halftime after blocking an extra point with 52 seconds left.
But Rodriguez scored in the third and again early in the fourth before Boswell’s touchdown with 3:17 left.
Redwood 31, Mt. Whitney 13
The No. 16 Rangers (9-1, 5-1) won their fourth straight Cowhide Game, routing the Pioneers (3-7, 2-4) at Mineral King Bowl in Visalia.
Redwood has outscored Mt. Whitney 152-54 during its rivalry streak and leads the series 36-25-1.
The Rangers built a 10-0 halftime lead on Frankie Ayon’s quarterback sneak and Cooper Allen’s 28-yard field goal.
The Pioneers tried an onside kick to start the second half but Redwood recovered and drove a short field to Michael Bean’s 2-yard touchdown run.
Michael Harris and linebacker Jayden Sullivan (on a fumble return) made it 31-0 before the Pioneers got late TDs by Michael Ynclan and Jose Cisneros – who ran 40 yards to score as time expired.
Hanford 27, Lemoore 0
The No. 18 Bullpups (6-4, 4-2) beat the host Tigers (2-8, 2-4) for the first time since 2013 in the Milk Can Game.
It was a sweet victory for Hanford after Lemoore had ended perfect Bullpups seasons each of the last two years with victories in the rivalry series, which Hanford now leads 38-32-3.
Jordan Perryman scored two touchdowns, including a 58-yard run in the fourth quarter, to lead the Bullpups.
Delano 22, Mission Oak 15
The Tigers’ Didier Alberto rushed for a 3-yard touchdown on the first possession in overtime and Delano (4-6, 2-3 East Yosemite League) then stopped the Hawks (3-7, 2-3) for the win at Bob Mathias Stadium in Tulare.
Mission Oak rallied to tie with 52 seconds left, scoring on an 8-yard pass from Matt Bridges to Maurice Villapudua on fourth down and kicking the extra point.
Alberto finished with a game-high 75 yards rushing on 14 carries. Villapudua had 49 yards on nine rushes and 21 more yards on four catches.
Monache 21, Porterville 20
The Marauders (3-7, 1-4) kept The Rock that symbolizes Porterville’s oldest high school rivalry with a victory over the Panthers (2-8, 1-4).
Dinuba 46, Exeter 26
Joseph Saldivar-Mangana scored three first-half touchdowns to lead the Emperors (7-3, 4-1 Central Sequoia League) past the visiting Monarchs (4-6, 1-5).
Saldivar-Mangana caught two scoring passes from Gustavo Villareal and had a 97-yard kickoff return after Exeter scored late in the first quarter.
Fowler 31, Caruthers 17
Eli Galindo had a fumble return for a touchdown and followed it with an 7-yard scoring run to lead the Redcats (6-4, 4-0) to a West Sequoia League title-lclinching win against the host Blue Raiders (7-3, 2-2).
Fowler quarterback Julian Sweidy added second-half touchdown passes to Martin Plata and Gabe Gomez.
The Redcats ride a five-game win streak into the D-V playoffs after clinching their ninth ouright league title in the past 10 seasons.
Riverdale 53, Parlier 6
Michael Maggini threw for touchdowns of 53 and 19 yards, Adam Sierra added a 30-yarder to Ray Vindiola and the Cowboys dismantled the visiting Panthers.
Riverdale (7-3, 3-1) finishes as the WSL runner-up. JP Sanches rushed for 140 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries.
Parlier finished 0-10.
Thursday games
Mendota 49, Tranquillity 18 – Junior Cardenas passed for three touchdowns Thursday to help the Aztecs wrap up an undefeated regular season and the outright West Sierra League title with a victory against the Tigers (3-7, 1-4).
Cristian Muratalla caught two touchdown passes and David Barajas hauled in the third for Mendota (10-0, 5-0), ranked No. 1 in D-V by The Bee. Marquez Navarro rushed for two touchdowns and Erick Segura also ran for one.
Hoover 35, McLane 8 – Makevel Siharath scored two touchdowns Thursday to lead the Patriots past the Highlanders to wrap up a 3-2 run through the NYL.
Siharath ran for a touchdown and caught one of two scoring passes by Jose Medina, who added a rushing touchdown of his own. Keyon Beta and Jenesis Packard also ran for a score each for Hoover (3-7, 3-2). McLane finished the season 1-9, 1-4.
