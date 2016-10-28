Week 10 prep football: Game recaps and highlights

Clovis High found the right combination in the second half to get back on track after suffering back-to-back losses the past two weeks.
With the Cougars trailing in the third quarter, Samir Allen rushed for two touchdowns to help No. 7 Clovis pull away from No. 11 Clovis North for a 22-10 Tri-River Athletic Conference victory Friday night.
It was a back-and-forth first half, with quarterback Trey Lake first hitting Tyson Fraser from 22 yards out for a Cougars (7-2, 2-2) touchdown. But Broncos quarterback Brent Bailey connected with Chad Fugman for a 67-yard score that put Clovis North in front 7-6.
The teams then traded field goals, with Jacob Hinrichs nailing his for a 9-7 Clovis lead at halftime before Jack Cooper answered in the third with his own to put the Broncos back in front 10-9.
Clovis rushed for 175 of its 219 yards in the second half, with Allen finishing with 209 of those on 27 carries. Fraser had 149 yards receiving .
Bailed hit 20 of 37 passes for 260 yards and rushed for 96 on 18 carries.
Both teams wrap up the regular season next Friday, Nov. 4: Clovis against Clovis West and Clovis North against Clovis.
Sanger 53, Madera 14
The Apaches continued their perfect season with a blowout win against the visiting Coyotes in what was also their final regular-season game of the season at Tom Flores Stadium.
Sanger (9-0, 4-0) bolted to a 27-0 lead in the first quarter and had Madera (0-8, 0-4) trailing 47-10 by the half.
Sanger head coach Chuck Shidan recorded his 199th win and will go for No. 200 at Memorial on Nov. 4.
Buchanan 51, Clovis East 12
The No. 6 Bears came out firing – scoring seven touchdowns in the first half en route in a TRAC victory over the Timbervoles.
Buchanan got three touchdowns from Kendall Milton to go with three touchdown passes from Nolan LeForge as they maintained momentum after beating Clovis in Week 9.
Milton caught one of LeForge’s touchdown passes that made it 28-0 in the second quarter and capped the scoring in the third quarter with touchdown runs of 20 and 66 yards. Cornell Washington and Jacob Rudolph also caught touchdown passes and Trevor Ervin and Jordan Huddleston each rushed for a score for Buchanan (6-3, 2-2).
The winless Timberwolves wrap up the season Thursday, Nov. 3, against Central. Buchanan plays Clovis North on Nov. 4.
Bullard 42, Memorial 20
Just as soon as the host Panthers appeared to gain some momentum against their CMAC rival, the No. 8 Knights had other plans.
Senior safety Michael Alvarez returned an interception 31 yards for a pick-six to tie the score 7-7 with 8:09 left in the first quarter, but that’s about as close as Memorial (5-4, 3-2) would get.
Facing a fourth-and goal on the 6-yard line, Bullard quarterback Jack Taylor kept the option run, sprinting into the corner of the end zone for the lead.
The Knights defense and special teams took over from there, blocking a punt that Jaeger Horneck scooped up and walked into the end zone.
After a Panthers field goal, Brandon Fimbrez fielded the onside kick and returned it 51 yards for a touchdown.
Alec Trujillo led the Panthers completing 24 of 41 passes for 208 yards to go with two interceptions.
Bradley Jorge had a game-high 125 yards rushing for the Knights (6-3, 4-1), who next face Edison on Nov. 4.
Edison 42, Madera South 22
Jimmy Gray scored two touchdowns to help the No. 12 Tigers beat the Stallions in a County/Metro Athletic Conference game.
Edison (3-6, 3-1) plays Bullard in a regular-season finale Nov. 4 while Madera South (2-7, 0-4) takes on Madera.
Sunnyside 36, Hoover 0
The No. 13 Wildcats clinched a share of the North Yosemite League title for the fourth time in five years with the victory against the Patriots.
Sunnyside, which won its seventh straight game after opening with two losses, improved to 4-0 in the NYL with a road game at winless Reedley remaining Nov. 4 before the playoffs.
Tulare 56, Mission Oak 18
The Tribe filled in their half of the equation in setting up a title showdown with its fiercest rival next week, as Emoryie Edwards topped 140 yards receiving by halftime and finished the night with three touchdown catches in an East Yosemite League win over the Hawks.
Tulare (8-1, 4-0) takes on Tulare Western (7-2, 4-0) for the EYLchampionship and ownership of the Victory Bell trophy at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3.
The 20th-ranked Tribe head in on an impressive offensive roll, scoring 50 points in each of their past two games and three of the past four. Nathan Lamb hit Edwards with a pair of touchdown passes in a 21-point first quarter. Kazmeir Allen had TD runs of 21 and 10 yards as the lead stretched to 28-6 by halftime. He finished with 188 yards on 18 carries and three touchdowns.
Edwards finished with 12 catches for 176 yards.
Mission Oak played Tulare to a near-draw in the third quarter, thanks to a Evan Caetano 24 yard interception return and Keon Jefferson 73-yard run, but fell to 3-6 and 2-2 as the Tribe tacked on their final two touchdowns in the fourth.
El Diamante 21, Lemoore 11
The Miners (5-4, 3-2 West Yosemite League) kept their slim hopes for a league championship alive with a workmanlike performance against the visiting Tigers (2-7, 2-3) at Community Stadium in Visalia.
El Diamante led 7-3 at halftime and 14-3 after three quarters.
The Miners play WYL co-leader Golden West next week in the Battle for the Saddle. El Diamante must win that game and hope Mt. Whitney upsets the other co-leader, Redwood, to grab a share of the title.
Kingsburg 33, Immanuel 7
Bo Jackson rushed for 203 yards and a touchdown on 30 carries to lead the Vikings (7-2, 3-1) over the Eagles (1-7, 0-4) and set up a showdown with rival Selma on Nov. 4 for a share of the Central Sequoia League title.
With a victory next week, Kingsburg can tie the Bears (8-0, 4-0) for the league championship.
Jackson’s 1-yard touchdown run in the first quarter got the Vikings rolling Friday. Kingsburg also received a fumble recovery for a score by Ethan Aguilar and touchdown runs from Ty Muxlow (1 yard), Caleb Charles (2 yards) and Nathan Gamble (26 yards).
Immanuel avoided being shutout on Adam Simonian’s 59-yard touchdown pass to Bradley Collins-Dunn in the fourth quarter.
Dinuba 38, CVC 27
The Emperors (6-3, 2-1 Central Sequoia League) took command late in a back-and-forth game to beat the Cavaliers (3-6, 1-3) in Visalia.
Central Valley Christian led 14-7 after the first quarter, but Dinuba scored all 17 points in the second quarter to lead 24-14 at halftime. Then CVC came back with 13 third-quarter points for a 27-24 lead before the Emperors closed it out with two fourth-quarter touchdowns.
CVC’s Connor Paden and Dinuba’s Luis Colunga each scored two early touchdowns. Emperors quarterback Gustavo Villareal passed for a score and had a final-minute rushing TD.
Liberty-Madera Ranchos 41, Kerman 26
Kaleb Roth scored touchdowns on runs of 30, 20 and 1 yard to help the North Sequoia League-leading Hawks (6-3, 3-0) bolted out to a 28-point lead and held off a late rally by the Lions (5-4, 1-2).
Roth finished with 155 yards on 19 carries for the Hawks, who clinched at least a tie for the NSL title. Liberty can win the championship outright win a win Nov. 4 at home against Chowchilla (7-1, 2-1).
Markie Brandt passed for 71 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 77 yards for the Hawks.
Sean Chambers passed for 329 yards and four touchdowns to lead Kerman.
Chowchilla 40, Sierra 10
The Redskins (7-1, 2-1 North Sequoia League) rebounded from their only loss of the season with a dominant defensive effort against the host Chieftains (4-5, 0-4) in Tollhouse.
Chowchilla hosts Liberty-Madera Ranchos in an NSL game next Friday to wrap up the regular season. Sierra will visit Oakhurst for a nonleague matchup with independent Yosemite.
Fowler 35, Riverdale 14
Martin Plata opened the second-half by returning the kickoff 80 yards for a score that triggered the Redcats to a come-from-behind win against the visiting Cowboys (6-3, 2-1) to remain unbeaten in the West Sequoia League.
Plata’s return put Fowler in front 15-14, and the Redcats (5-4, 3-0) would find the end zone three more times including another return by Plata, this one a 50-yarder on a punt in the fourth quarter.
JP Sanchez scored twice for Riverdale on runs of 70 and 84 yards.
Dos Palos 41, Tranquillity 0
Tre Walker rushed for 160 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Broncos to a West Sierra League victory against the Tigers.
Walker scored on runs of 8, 8 and 6 yards and teammate Isaac Adams scored from 5 out to cap the scoring. Dos Palos quarterback Johnathan Hernandez was 5-of-8 passing for 161 yards and touchdowns of 27 yards to Armando Vega and 16 yards to Rodney Miller.
The Broncos (5-4, 3-1) host Avenal next Friday, Nov. 4, while Tranquillity (3-6, 1-3) hosts Mendota on Thursday, Nov. 3.
Tulare Western 48, Monache 7
The Mustangs maneuvered into position to win the East Yosemite League championship and earn a high seed in Division III after routing the Mauradrs at Mathias Stadium on Thursday as Andre Aguilar passed for 221 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 88 yards.
Division III Tulare Western is 7-2 overall and 4-0 in the league entering a regular-season finale versus Tulare at Mathias Stadium next Thursday for the annual Victory Bell trophy.
David Alcantar, Keshon Butler (four receptions, 160 yards) and Josh Portillo each scored two touchdowns, and Jerimiah Smith returned a fumble 29 yards for the Mustangs’ other score against Monache (2-7, 0-4).
Golden West 32, Mt. Whitney 14
The No. 18 Trailblazers (8-1, 4-0), pursuing their first West Yosemite League title in 15 years, had junior fullback Gonzalvo Rodriguez rush for 157 yards and two TDs and Ryan Cook run for 106 yards out of coach Paul Preheim’s wing-T in defeating the Pioneers (3-6, 2-3) at Visalia Community Stadium on Thursday.
Golden West, which did not attempt a pass against Mt. Whitney, will return to the same venue on its campus to close against El Diamante next Friday.
The Miners (4-4, 2-2), coming off a 19-9 win over previously unbeaten Redwood, play Lemoore (2-6, 2-2) on Friday night. Redwood (7-1, 3-1) will finish the regular season next Friday against Mt. Whitney in the annual Cowhide rivalry game at Mineral King Bowl.
The Trailblazers, ranked second in D-IV in their 36th season, have won four league titles, according to Barnett – 1995-96 and 2001 outright and a co-championship in 2000.
Roosevelt 32, McLane 8
Jordan Delarosa threw two touchdown passes to lead the Rough Riders (2-7, 2-2) over the Highlanders (1-8, 1-3) in a North Yosemite League game Thursday.
Delarosa’s first scoring pass, a 6-yarder to Austin Pham, put Roosevelt on the board, and his second, a 28-yarder to Isaiah Jones, gave the Rough Riders a lead they would not relinquish at 12-8.
Daniel Love, Howard Maxwell III and Adam Arreguin added rushing touchdowns for Roosevelt, which will host rival Fresno in the 87th annual Pig Game next Friday at McLane Stadium.
Coaches: To include your results and highlights, email sports@fresnobee.com.
