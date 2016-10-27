Week 10 Prep Blitz: Conquest of 7-0 Redwood, Youngblood arrival, give El Diamante hope

There’s sudden hope in an otherwise miserable, injury-riddled football season for El Diamante High following a 19-9 West Yosemite League upset of previously unbeaten Redwood last week.
“One of those crazy years,” said 14-year coach Mark Rodgers, who’s had few of them in a program he launched in 2003.
He’s 100-53 with seven league titles, two section championships and two section runner-up finishes, according to Central Section historian Bob Barnett.
But, after going 12-1 with a Division II title in 2013, things began turning south.
The Miners went 4-6 and 5-6 the following two seasons while going 4-8 in the WYL before beginning this year with 28-7 and 42-7 nonleague losses to Tulare Western and Tulare.
Worse, El Diamante lost its best linebackers, Jake Garbani and T.J. Wheeler, to season-ending ACL injuries in the first five minutes of the Tulare Western game. Defensive back Isaiah Rivas (shoulder) was also lost for the season in that game.
“Right off the bat, we lose three studs,” Rodgers says.
A few weeks later, shoulder injuries would also remove impact offensive linemen Jesus Perez and Joseph Ortez for the season.
The Miners are 4-4 overall and 2-2 in the WYL, trailing Redwood (3-1), Golden West (3-1) and Hanford (3-2) with two regular-season games remaining. They’ll close against Lemoore on Friday night and Golden West on Nov. 4 at Groppetti Stadium.
“We really thought we had a chance to win the league championship,” Rodgers said, “then once we got beat up, things kind of fell apart. But the attitude is good and we are improving.”
A major boost has come in the form of fullback/defensive end Tyler Youngblood.
The former Mt. Whitney player missed El Diamante’s first six games because of CIF transfer rules, but the Miners have beaten Hanford West (32-7) and Redwood since his arrival.
“He’s just a great kid, and with a 4.2 (grade-point average),” Rodgers said. “The whole time he was out, he showed up every day, ran the scout offense and didn’t complain. And he really played well against Redwood. He has helped us, confidence-wise. The kids knew we had a good player and they felt better about themselves in preparing for Redwood.”
It was against the then-No. 11 Rangers that two-way lineman Jared Torres dominated with five tackles, including three sacks, two fumble recoveries, and two blocked passes.
Rodgers said linebacker Alec Pierce has “held us together all year. He’s a warrior.”
Linebacker Nolan Montgomery is back and making a difference following an injury and sophomore Parker Boswell is finding his stride.
“There’s hope,” Rodgers said, “and there’s still a long way to go.”
More games to watch (all Friday night):
No. 3 Clovis West (6-2, 3-0) at No. 1 Central (7-1, 3-0): Tri-River Athletic Conference title and D-I top seed likely on line.
No. 14 Centennial (2-6, 1-2) at No. 2 Liberty-Bakersfield (6-2, 3-0): Southwest Yosemite League biggie. And, by the way, Liberty has beaten Clovis West (28-24) and lost to Central (38-0).
No. 4 Bakersfield (6-2, 3-0) at No. 15 Stockdale (5-3, 1-2): Bakersfield and its state-record 36 section titles looming large in a season largely, and unfairly, off the radar.
No. 11 Clovis North (4-4, 1-2) at No. 7 Clovis (6-2, 1-2): Cougars attempting to rebound from losses to Central and Buchanan. Can’t be discounted, at the end of the day, for D-I title.
