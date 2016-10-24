Priorities raised in section football rankings

Central Section football rankings at this point – in late October and but two regular-season games remaining – are about body of work and what have you done lately.
But which to choose first?
Examine El Diamante, for example.
The Miners arrived at Visalia’s Community Stadium Friday at 3-4 overall and 1-2 in the West Yosemite League before administering a 19-9 win over then-No. 11 overall and 7-0 Redwood.
So, what to do with El Diamante, which has losses to Tulare Western (28-7), Tulare (42-7), Mt. Whitney (32-29) and Hanford (21-0)?
What to do with the Miners, who still sit in a modest fourth-place tie in the league at 2-2 behind Redwood (3-1), Golden West (3-1) and Hanford (3-2)?
Maybe best, in the case of El Diamante, to let it play out and await more proof of credibility. The Miners close the regular season against Lemoore and Golden West.
Other previously unranked teams who soared onto the radar with impact wins Friday: Liberty-Ranchos (D-IV, 35-20 over then D-IV No. 3 Washington); Dos Palos (D-IV, 28-0 over then D-V No. 2 Firebaugh); and Riverdale (D-VI, 8-7 over then D-V No. 3 Caruthers).
Liberty-Bakersfield (6-2) and Clovis West (6-2), meanwhile, each moved up a notch to Nos. 2 and 3 following then-No. 2 Clovis’ 28-13 loss to Buchanan.
Clovis West will play at No. 1 Central (7-1) at Koligian Stadium at 7 p.m. Friday in a duel of 3-0 Tri-River Athletic Conference teams in the section game of the week. Clovis (6-2), following two straight losses, will attempt to rebound at home against No. 11 Clovis North (4-4).
Buchanan (5-3), up a slot to No. 6, will play at home against Clovis East (0-8). The Bears’ losses have been to Central, Liberty-Bakersfield and Clovis West.
Andy Boogaard: 559-441-6400, @beepreps
Central Section Football Rankings
OVERALL
- 1. Central (TRAC, 7-1)
- 2. Liberty-Bakersfield (SWYL, 6-2)
- 3. Clovis West (TRAC, 6-2)
- 4. Bakersfield (SWYL, 6-2)
- 5. Sanger (CMAC, 8-0)
- 6. Buchanan (TRAC, 5-3)
- 7. Clovis (TRAC, 6-2)
- 8. Bullard (CMAC, 4-4)
- 9. Garces (SWYL, 5-3)
- 10. Ridgeview (SYL, 4-4)
- 11. Clovis North (TRAC, 4-4)
- 12. Edison (CMAC, 2-6)
- 13. Sunnyside (NYL, 6-2)
- 14. Centennial (SWYL, 2-6)
- 15. Stockdale (SWYL, 5-3)
- 16. Selma (CSL, 8-0)
- 17. Redwood (WYL, 7-1)
- 18. Golden West (WYL, 7-1)
- 19. Hanford (WYL, 5-4)
- 20. Tulare (EYL, 7-1)
- Division I: 1. Central, 2. Liberty-Bakersfield, 3. Clovis West
- Division II: 1. Sanger, 2. Garces, 3. Ridgeview
- Division III: 1. Hanford, 2. Bakersfield Christian (8-1), 3. South (7-2)
- Division IV: 1. Selma, 2. Golden West, 3. Liberty-Madera Ranchos (5-3)
- Division V: 1. Mendota (8-0), 2. Dos Palos (4-4), 3. Firebaugh (6-2)
- Division VI: 1. Strathmore (8-0), 2. Kennedy (6-3), 3. Riverdale (6-2)
