No. 2 Central defeats No. 1 Clovis High 21-17

The 2016 City/County All Star Football Game included star performances by Bullard running back Charles Williams and defensive back C-Jay Smith, Memorial receiver Chris Paz and Clovis wide receiver Jassiem Wills. City, in its first shutout in 20 years, defeated County 27-0.
Members of the City/County All-Star teams lifted spirits and handed out T-shirts at Valley Children's Hospital, Friday, June 10, 2016, in anticipation of the 62nd Annual City/County All-Star Game at Lamonica Stadium on June 17.