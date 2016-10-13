Fresno High rolls past Hoover behind Day’s 3 TDs

Khory Day has taken quite well to his new position with the Fresno High football team.
The explosive 5-foot-10, 175-pound senior quarterback-turned-receiver caught two touchdown passes and ran for a TD to lead the Warriors to a 33-16 victory over Hoover on Thursday at McLane Stadium, moving to 2-0 in the North Yosemite League and 5-2 overall.
Day led the Warriors to a 17-7 record and an NYL title as Fresno’s starting quarterback as a sophomore and a junior. But he was switched to receiver after Fresno’s season-opening 28-21 loss to Sanger.
The Warriors are 5-1 since the switch, which pairs Day with his former favorite target, Lee Major, for a dynamic duo of field-stretching receivers.
“It was best for the team you know, and I’ll do whatever it takes to win,” said Day, who caught four passes for 88 yards. “They can’t stop us so I’m OK with it. I love it. I want to do it in college and make a career of it.”
Day got Fresno rolling with a 45-yard touchdown reception from Nick Southern on the first possession. Day’s 3-yard run with 21 seconds left in the first half then gave the Warriors a lead they would not relinquish at 14-10.
The lead grew to 20-10 on Day’s 25-yard catch-and-run for a score six plays after John L’heureux’s second interception of the game thwarted Hoover’s first possession of the third quarter.
“What it’s really done is given us more options,” coach Joe Marquez said of Day’s position switch. “So now we are able to open the field more, spread the ball between Khory, Lee and some other players. It makes us more dynamic offensively.
“And the selflessness of these kids. Khory didn’t have any problem with it. Nick’s obviously loving it. The ball going between Khory and Lee, they support each other, they love each other scoring touchdowns. It’s been great.”
Marquez and staff decided to make the switch because of their confidence in Southern, a 6-1, 172-pound senior, taking over the offense. Southern delivered a 12-of-18, no-interception, 194-yard, two-touchdown performance against Hoover.
“Nick’s done a great job stepping in and taking over the quarterback role, being a leader, making great decisions, great throws. I couldn’t be prouder of Nick,” Marquez said. “Me and Nick talked about it a lot. We said as soon as you’re ready to take this thing over, we’ll give it to you. We gave him the ball and he’s been doing a great job ever since.”
Fresno pulled away in the fourth quarter on 1-yard touchdown runs by Major and Alonzo Pollard.
Pollard’s touchdown came two plays after Kenny Brown’s jarring hit of Keyon Beta forced a fumble that Pollard scooped up and returned to the Hoover 3.
The Warriors play at Sunnyside (4-2, 1-0) on Oct. 21 in a likely showdown for sole possession of first in the NYL.
“We were expecting to have a better first half,” said Major, who had seven catches for 96 yards. “So we have to come out and play better against Sunnyside next week cause that’s pretty much for the NYL championship.”
Hoover (1-6, 1-1) scored on Jose Medina’s 1-yard run, Javier Pacheco’s 36-yard field goal and Makevel Siharath’s 77-yard pass from Medina.
