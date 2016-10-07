Prep football Week 7 roundup: Clovis West holds off Clovis North in top-15 duel

A day after Clovis West High’s Adrian Martinez received his fourth offer from a Pac-12 program, the Golden Eagles quarterback showcased the skills that make him so coveted.
Martinez broke free from a near-sack for a 57-yard touchdown run and connected on touchdown passes of 8 and 11 yards as Clovis West topped Clovis North 24-12 on Friday night in a Tri-River Athletic Conference opener at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
Martinez on Thursday tweeted that his latest offer came from Washington State and its pass-happy Air Raid offense. The Cougars joined Cal, Oregon State and Utah as Pac-12 teams vying for Martinez’s services, in addition to Fresno State of the Mountain West.
Humbled to receive an offer from Washington State University!#GoCougs #AirRaid pic.twitter.com/NRWgBiEN0e— Adrian Martinez (@AMarrep559) October 7, 2016
With roughly 2 minutes remaining, the Eagles (4-2), ranked fifth in The Bee’s Central Section rankings, made a key stop on a fourth-down run inside their 5 to hold off the 13th-ranked Broncos (3-3).
Clovis North opened the scoring when Brent Bailey found Chad Fugman on a 62-yard touchdown pass. But the Broncos didn’t score again until Bailey rushed in from 2 yards to reduce Clovis West’s lead to 17-12 with 7:11 remaining.
Martinez followed with his 11-yard score to Jayden Helms on a fade pass toward the back corner of the end zone to help keep the Broncos at bay.
Clovis 35, Clovis East 0
Samir Allen rushed for two touchdowns and the No. 1-ranked Cougars blanked the Timberwolves (0-6, 0-1) to open Tri-River Athletic Conference play at Lamonica Stadium.
Clayton Alexander and Duran Boyd also rushed for touchdowns and Cole Roberts caught a touchdown pass from Trey Lake for Clovis (6-0, 1-0), which faces a big showdown next week at No. 2 Central. Allen finished with 10 carries for 171 yards.
Last season, Clovis was also unbeaten heading into the annual game and Central pulled out a 21-20 victory.
After the game, it was learned a potential winning drive by Clovis in the final minutes that resulted in a 34-yard field goal miss wide right by a foot was executed against 13 Grizzlies defenders on the first five plays and 12 on the sixth. The overload was detected by no one – not coaches from either team, not the five-man officiating crew.
Redwood 14, Hanford 10
Frankie Ayon’s 76-yard touchdown pass to Kobe Garner was the difference as the No. 12 Rangers (7-0, 3-0) overcame the No. 15 Bullpups (4-3, 2-1) in a showdown between two of the three teams that were undefeated in West Yosemite League play.
Redwood scored first on Michael Bean’s 1-yard run late in the first half after a blocked punt.
Hanford, top-ranked by The Bee in Division III, rallied into a 10-7 lead on a 2-yard touchdown run by Jordan Perryman and a 34-yard field goal from Chris Cano.
Edison 52, Madera 10
The No. 14 Tigers pulled away from the host Coyotes in the second half of a County/Metro Athletic Conference opener to finally get in the win column at 1-5 overall. Madera remained winless after six games.
Selma 28, Central Valley Christian 17
Junior Ramirez scored a go-ahead touchdown on a 43-yard run in the third quarter and intercepted two passes in the final two minutes to help the No. 16 Bears hold off the Cavaliers in a Central Sequoia League opener.
Tiveon Stroud scored on runs of 47 and 38 yards – the second giving D-IV top-ranked Selma (6-0, 1-0) a late two-possession cushion – and Ramirez also threw a 31-yard scoring pass to Rudy Rodriguez. Stroud finished with 133 yards on eight carries.
CVC (2-4) took a 17-14 lead at halftime – the first time Selma has trailed at a half this season – on a 53-yard touchdown pass by JJ Lino to Canon Hansen, a 24-yard scoring run by Connor Paden and a 22-yard field goal by Triston Lytle. Paden had 17 carries for 107.
Tulare 61, Monache 35
The No. 20 Tribe (5-1) poured it on in the second half to beat the host Marauders (2-4) in an East Yosemite League opener in Porterville.
Kazmir Allen caught a 78-yard touchdown pass from Nathan Lamb in the third quarter to give Tulare its first lead, 34-27, and Allen immediately extended the lead with a 75-yard scoring run after a Monache fumble.
Lights go out at new Immanuel stadium
Immanuel High’s debut at its new County Line Stadium was put on pause midway through Friday’s game with Dinuba.
Stadium lights went out about three minutes before halftime, with the Central Sequoia League opener eventually set to resume at 5 p.m. Saturday with 3:23 left in the second quarter.
The defending section D-V champion Eagles (1-3) were leading 23-7, highlighted by Adam Simonian’s 58-yard touchdown run. Immanuel also was celebrating its homecoming. Dinuba is 3-2.
County Line Stadium is the Eagles’ first home football stadium in school history. Construction began just over a year ago and was to have been finished in time to open this season, but the project did not gain clearance in time from Fresno County inspectors.
Until Friday, Immanuel has played its home games mostly at Reedley High. It also hosted one game this season at Dinuba.
Homecoming festivities are scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Admission is free.
Fresno 48, McLane 0
The Warriors’ dynamic duo of Lee Major and Khory Day was at it again while dispatching the Highlanders in a North Yosemite League opener.
Major hauled in touchdown catches of 50 and 60 yards, and Day scored off receptions of 50 and 22 yards as Fresno scored 35-plus points for the fourth time this season.
Fresno (4-2) kept McLane (0-6) winless while boosting its season scoring average to 34.8 points per game.
Washington 38, Sierra 14
Demarcus Griffin had two returns for touchdowns to help the visiting Panthers (4-3) beat the Chieftains (4-2) in a North Sequoia League opener in Tollhouse.
Griffin had an 80-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the second quarter that put Washington ahead to stay, then followed with a 14-yard fumble return.
Devontae Massey caught two touchdown passes from Victor Nava.
Sierra rushed 40 times for 233 yards but had two drives snuffed with interceptions in the end zone.
Mt. Whitney 20, Hanford West 15
The Pioneers (3-3, 2-0 WYL) scored two third-quarter touchdowns to get past the visiting Huskies (3-4, 0-3) at Mineral King Bowl in Visalia for their third straight victory.
Michael Ynclan passed to Andrew De Leon for a touchdown to pull Mt. Whitney within 15-12, the Pioneers recovered a pooch kickoff, and Jaedyn Pineda scored on the next play to put them ahead to stay.
Golden West 44, Lemoore 21
The visiting Trailblazers (5-1, 1-1 WYL) scored 34 second-half points to beat the Tigers (1-6, 1-2).
Lemoore led 14-10 at halftime.
Tulare Western 38, Delano 21
The visiting Mustangs (4-2, 1-0 EYL) scored 20 fourth-quarter points to beat the Tigers (2-4, 0-1).
Caruthers 56, Minarets 15
The Blue Raiders raced to a 22-0 lead after one quarter, then led 36-7 by halftime en route to a lopsided West Sequoia League-opening victory.
Caruthers (5-1), No. 3 in The Bee’s D-V rankings, allowed 15 points or fewer for the fourth time this season. Minarets fell to 0-6.
Strathmore 48, Woodlake 14
Jeromy Blackwell moved within one win of 100 career victories as his Spartans dismantled the visiting Tigers in an East Sequoia League opener.
D-VI top-ranked Strathmore (6-0) scored four straight touchdowns to open the game, then pitched a second-half shutout.
Quarterback Nick Salas threw touchdown passes of 22 and 46 yards. Running back Joseph Garcia had a pair of touchdowns, too, with runs of 5 and 1 yards.
Woodlake (3-3) has allowed 97 points in its past two games.
Farmersville 16, Orosi 0
Two touchdowns and a safety was enough for the Aztecs (1-5) to defeat the D-VI second-ranked Cardinals (3-2) to open East Sierra League play.
Sebastian Galaviz had a 6-yard touchdown catch on a first-quarter pass from Jeremiah Galaviz. Donovan Minton was credited with the safety and Jeremiah Galaviz’s 2-yard run in the fourth quarter capped the scoring.
Coalinga 41, Avenal 0
The Horned Toads shut out an opponent for the first time since 2014, spanning 18 games, while blanking the rival Buccaneers in a West Sierra League opener.
Coalinga’s Jaden Jimenez had 12 carries for 79 yards. Jimmy Juarez completed 5 of 6 passes for 105 yards, including a 46-yard touchdown to Rigo Perez.
The Horned Toads (3-3) led 13-0 at halftime, then scored 21 points in the third quarter alone to pull away from the Buccaneers (3-3).
How The Bee’s Top 20 fared
1. Clovis d. Clovis East 35-0
2. Central d. No. 4 Buchanan 37-21
3. Liberty-Bakersfield d. Frontier 30-20
4. Buchanan l. to No. 2 Central 37-21
5. Clovis West d. No. 13 Clovis North 24-12
6. Stockdale l. to Centennial 34-29
7. Bullard l. to No. 8 Sanger 21-19
8. Sanger d. No. 7 Bullard 21-19
9. Garces l. to No. 10 Bakersfield 45-42
10. Bakersfield d. No. 9 Garces 45-42
11. Ridgeview d. Golden Valley 33-10
12. Redwood d. No. 15 Hanford 14-10
13. Clovis North l. to No. 5 Clovis West 24-12
14. Edison d. Madera 52-10
15. Hanford l. to No. 12 Redwood 14-10
16. Selma d. Central Valley Christian 28-17
17. Sunnyside d. Roosevelt 40-0, Thursday
18. Memorial d. Madera South 48-20
19. Golden West d. Lemoore 44-21
20. Tulare d. Monache 61-35
Comments