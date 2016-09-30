Prep football Week 6 roundup: Tulare Western outlasts Fresno

Three ties and four lead changes later, Tulare Western still had some horsepower to outlast Fresno in a Week 6 thriller at Mathias Stadium.
David Alcantar finally put the Mustangs (3-2) in front for good on a 6-yard run with 14 seconds to play and Tulare Western held on to beat the Central Section No. 19-ranked Warriors 41-35 in a potential Division III playoff preview.
Fresno’s Lee Major gave his team a 14-13 lead on a 7-yard touchdown run with 4:16 left in the third, but the Warriors (3-2) played catch-up most of the way.
The Mustangs answered on Josh Portillo’s 5-yard run and Andre Aguilar found Dominic Sanquintin for the 2-point conversion pass and a 21-14 lead through three quarters.
The teams exchanged touchdowns the rest of the way, including a Nick Southern screen pass that Santos Arreola took 57 yards down the sideline as Fresno tied it 28-28 with 6:45 left. Again down seven, the Warriors forged another tie on Diamond Reeds’ 11-yard touchdown catch with 3:27 remaining.
Major finished with three touchdowns, two rushing and one receiving, to lead the Warriors.
Zach Presno rushed for two touchdowns and was named homecoming king at halftime as the No. 4 Bears throttled the Panthers.
Freshman Kendall Melton also ran for two touchdowns in his varsity debut, Nathan Leforge rushed for one and also threw a touchdown pass to Jack Wilkins, and Vinny Ortiz capped the scoring with a 22-yard run.
Buchanan (4-1), the only Tri-River Athletic Conference team in action in Week 6, was coming out of its bye week following a loss at Liberty-Bakersfield. The Bears open TRAC play next Friday at No. 2 Central (4-1).
It was the fourth straight loss for Porterville (1-4) heading into its East Yosemite League opener at Mission Oak.
Lemoore 37, Hanford West 21
Jack Foote scored the first three touchdowns of the game – and the last one – to help the Tigers wrap up their first victory of the season.
Foote rushed for two scores and returned an interception for a touchdown, and teammate Jimmie Jeff made it 27-0 in favor of Lemoore (1-5, 1-1 West Yosemite League) with a 5-yard run.
Hanford West (3-3, 0-2) got back in it in a hurry thanks to consecutive touchdown passes by Richard Mendez – 74 yards to Desmond Howard, 27 to Jacquez Marable and 63 to Josh Wiley.
Lemoore sealed it in the fourth quarter with Foote’s final touchdown and a field goal.
Highland 27, Hoover 12
Junior quarterback Zeke Arambulo broke the ice with a 5-yard touchdown run and capped his offense’s night with a 17-yard TD pass to Mikey Melendez as the Scots (4-2) blew out to a big lead and coasted past the visiting Patriots.
Highland, after the Arambulo run, made it 14-0 when linebacker Jason Carter recovered a fumble and pitched it to noseguard Isidro Reyes for a 40-yard return. Devin Hankins kicked field goals of 43 and 19 yards and the Scots led 20-0 after three. Arambulou’s pass to Melendez made it 27-0 with 9:50 remaining.
Jose Medina got Hoover (0-5) got Hoover on the board when he and Jordan Daniels connected for a 26-yard touchdown pass. Daniels added a second TD catch, an 18-yarder, set up by a pair of Medina 40-yard-plus completions to Makevel Siharath.
Myrick London rushed for two touchdowns and the Panthers did all their scoring in the first and second quarters while cruising to their third straight victory.
Joseph Bustamonte and Noah Beukers also each rushed for a score for Washington (3-3), Jesus Garcia caught a 27-yard touchdown pass from Victor Nava and Devontae Massey returned a punt 56 yards for a touchdown. Beukers rushed 23 times for 228 yards in the Panthers’ homecoming victory.
Washington opens North Sequoia League play next Friday at Sierra while the Highlanders (0-5) open their North Yosemite League schedule at home against Fresno.
Kingsburg 42, Coalinga 7
The Vikings have won four in a row after an opening loss, as Anthony Sierra threw three second-quarter touchdowns against the host Horned Toads.
Two of Sierra’s scoring passes went to Ethan Aguilar, a 5-9, 150-pound junior who had four catches for 116 yards in all. Sierra was a nearly-perfect 11 for 14 for 255 yards.
Coalinga (2-3), outgained 384-191 in total offense despite piling up 151 yards on the ground, scored its only touchdown with 49 seconds to play when Jimmy Juarez ran 3 yards.
The Chieftains bolted to a 28-13 lead at halftime then pulled away in the second half to improve to 4-1.
Cameron Brady returned an interception 34 yards for a touchdown – one of five turnovers caused by the Sierra defense, which also recovered three fumbles and picked off Woodlake quarterback Robert Stevenson one more time to go with two sacks.
The Chieftains’ two running-back attack of Chris Orange and Shane Maldonado combined for four rushing touchdowns and 226 yards. Orange ran for 118 and Maldonado 108.
Stevenson finished 9-for-17 passing with 147 yards and two touchdowns for Woodlake, (3-2) which had a two-game winning streak snapped heading into an East Sequoia League opener next Friday at Strathmore.
Kern Valley 30, Corcoran 16
Zach Bushling, after kicking the go-ahead field goal in the second quarter, threw for a pair of touchdowns and ran for another as the Broncs beat the winless Panthers.
Bushling’s 21-yard kick broke a 7-7 tie, then he threw 58 yards to fellow senior Ty Chad to make it 17-7. Corcoran (0-5) opened the third quarter with a field goal, but Bushling ran for a 6-yard score and senior Hunter Ellis went 90 yards on the catch and run off a Bushling pass to give Kern Valley (4-2) a 20-point edge. Ellis had an 18-yard TD run in the first quarter.
The Panthers’ Yovany Del Angel capped the scoring with a 55-yard run.
Joseph Garcia rushed for 118 yards and a touchdown and a 2-point conversion and Edgar Barajas also powered in for two short touchdown runs as the Spartans improved to 5-0 with their second straight shutout.
The Cardinals (3-2) held off the Golden Bears (2-3) to snap a two-game losing skid.
Orosi opens East Sierrra League play next Friday at Farmersville while Sierra Pacific is at home against Lindsay in an East Sequoia League opener.
The Badgers needed overtime to pull out the victory – their third in a row – and improve to 5-1.
