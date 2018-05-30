Clovis West's Madison Campbell, right, goes for the layup with Mater Dei's Alyssa Frescas to the left, in the Southern California Regional Open Division quarerfinal Friday, March 9, 2018 in Clovis. The game was tied 25-25 at halftime.
High School Basketball

Clovis West junior guard Madison Campbell verbally commits to USC

By Anthony Galaviz

May 30, 2018 08:13 PM

Clovis West High junior girls basketball star Madison Campbell, who made recent trips to Indiana and USC, has verbally committed to USC.

"I chose USC because I love how genuine, transparent, and competitive they all are," Campbell said. "They will push you hard, but at the end of the day, they care for you and want nothing but the best for you. They want a family and they’re going to do whatever it takes to get the culture to where they want it. I want to be a part of that experience. The coaches, players, and all the behind-the-scenes people are so amazing, I can’t even begin to explain."

The 5-foot-11 Campbell visited Indiana in late April and went to Los Angeles in late May. She had 28 offers.

Craig Campbell and star player/daughter Madison, are back to lead the high-powered Clovis West High girls basketball team after its run to the CIF State Open Division title a year ago. The Golden Eagles hosted Garces in the Central Valley Showdown Craig KohlrussThe Fresno Bee

Campbell was named to the Cal-Hi Sports All-State Elite and Open Division first teams. She helped the Golden Eagles (32-4) to their sixth straight Central Section Division I title and the Open Division regional final, a year after Clovis West won the state title with a senior-dominated lineup.

A year after sending five seniors on to Division I schools, Clovis West coach Craig Campbell was understandably excited about one: his daughter.

"Very proud of her efforts and character to get to this point and throughout the process," he said. "USC made her a priority through this entire process and she will be mentored the next four years by great people that prepare her to be a champion in life. She's truly blessed and our family couldn't be prouder."

Anthony Galaviz: @agalaviz_TheBee

