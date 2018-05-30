Clovis West junior guard Madison Campbell verbally commits to USC

Clovis West High junior girls basketball star Madison Campbell, who made recent trips to Indiana and USC, has verbally committed to USC.
"I chose USC because I love how genuine, transparent, and competitive they all are," Campbell said. "They will push you hard, but at the end of the day, they care for you and want nothing but the best for you. They want a family and they’re going to do whatever it takes to get the culture to where they want it. I want to be a part of that experience. The coaches, players, and all the behind-the-scenes people are so amazing, I can’t even begin to explain."
The 5-foot-11 Campbell visited Indiana in late April and went to Los Angeles in late May. She had 28 offers.
Campbell was named to the Cal-Hi Sports All-State Elite and Open Division first teams. She helped the Golden Eagles (32-4) to their sixth straight Central Section Division I title and the Open Division regional final, a year after Clovis West won the state title with a senior-dominated lineup.
A year after sending five seniors on to Division I schools, Clovis West coach Craig Campbell was understandably excited about one: his daughter.
"Very proud of her efforts and character to get to this point and throughout the process," he said. "USC made her a priority through this entire process and she will be mentored the next four years by great people that prepare her to be a champion in life. She's truly blessed and our family couldn't be prouder."
Comments