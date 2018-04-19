San Joaquin Memorial’s Jalen Green picks up more offers and receives accolades

Accolades poured in for San Joaquin Memorial basketball player Jalen Green this week.
Green was named Cal-Hi Sports sophomore player of the year and MaxPreps named him to the sophomore All-American Team.
The 6-foot-6 Fresno native is 247Sports’ top-rated recruit for the 2020 class and he received scholarship offers from Memphis and Kansas this month.
Green said he’s not focused on his offers, which include Connecticut, UCLA, USC and Oregon.
“It’s a big thing to have Kansas under my belt,” he said. “Kentucky, Duke, North Carolina should be coming next. I don’t really look at offers as anything because I’m focused on what I’m doing right now.”
Green, who helped lead the Panthers to a 25-7 record, averaged 27.9 points per game, capped by a Central Section Division II championship. He led the Panthers to the Northern California Open Division eight-team bracket.
He joins some legendary Panthers players to get nods from Cal-Hi Sports: Roscoe Pondexter was state player of the year in 1971 and Clifton Pondexter won the honor in 1972, and Quincy Pondexter was state Division IV player of the year in 2006.
Green is keeping busy in the offseason. He’ll be competing next month in China for his AAU team. He said he’ll be at the USA U-17 tryouts. And he recently competed in the Philippines and dunked on a 7-footer.
“I wasn’t planning on doing it,” he said. “It was an All-Star game. We were having fun and I had to prove a statement because those guys don’t really know me. I had to go out there and prove that I’m good.
“I’m setting new goals and moving on and keep working,” he said. “Never be satisfied and hopefully be the best ever in the NBA if I make it.”
Anthony Galaviz: 559-441-6042, @agalaviz_TheBee
