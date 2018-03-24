Sierra Pacific brings state girls basketball domination back to Hanford

Sierra Pacific High has returned state girls basketball glory to Hanford.
The Golden Bears beat Lowell-San Francisco 52-26 Saturday morning to win the CIF state Division V championship at Golden 1 Center, home of the NBA's Sacramento Kings.
It marked the second state girls basketball state title in Hanford schools history, after Hanford High won the state D-II crown in 2001. Hanford High won eight Central Section championships, too, and continues to be a factor in section D-I.
Sierra Pacific is the new school in Hanford, opening in 2009. The school remains small (enrollment of about 750) and first played varsity in 2011-12, going 6-19 in girls basketball.
But there's been a steady rise, especially for the Class of 2018 that had three players on the 2014-15 varsity and five more on a JV team that went 16-1.
Coach Amy Bush took over the varsity the next season and the Golden Bears have gone 84-16 the past three seasons, including this year's 32-5 record that included a 58-51 loss to San Joaquin Memorial in the section D-IV final but a run through the Southern California regional playoffs as the No. 1 seed.
Six seniors celebrated Saturday's crowning victory, including the coach's daughter, Kalea Bush, a 1,000-point career scorer. Kalea said in a postgame TV interview that she was especially excited to win because she did it "with my mom as my coach."
