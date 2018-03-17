West Campus-Sacramento’s Simone Johnson fights for a loose ball between Clovis Cougars Avery Evans, left, and Jasmine Heu during the third quarter of their NorCal Division III regional final Saturday, March 17 in Sacramento.
West Campus-Sacramento’s Simone Johnson fights for a loose ball between Clovis Cougars Avery Evans, left, and Jasmine Heu during the third quarter of their NorCal Division III regional final Saturday, March 17 in Sacramento. Brian Baer Special to The Bee
High School Basketball

Sierra Pacific girls reach state final, Clovis falls

Fresno Bee Staff

March 17, 2018 09:09 PM

The Sierra Pacific High girls basketball team is making the trek to Sacramento to play for a state championship.

The Central Section’s other two last standing teams, Clovis West and Clovis, came up short Saturday in regional finals.

Sierra Pacific beat Hueneme-Oxnard 71-70 Saturday night in Hanford to punch their ticket, winning the Southern California Division V regional.

The Golden Bears (31-5) will face Lowell-San Francisco (20-11), the No. 4 seed in NorCal. Lowell beat No. 6 Durham 48-31 Saturday. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. Friday at the Golden 1 Center, downtown home of the NBA’s Sacramento Kings.

Against Hueneme, Sierra Pacific built several leads but each time the visitors answered. The last came after the Bears took a 71-64 lead. Hueneme had a chance to tie late but missed a free throw.

The Bears reached the regional semifinals last year.

Defending state D-V champion West Campus-Sacramento beat Clovis 59-54 in the NorCal D-III final, and defending state D-I champion Windward-Los Angeles beat Clovis West 61-50 in the SoCal Open final.

