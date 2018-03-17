Sierra Pacific girls reach state final, Clovis falls

The Sierra Pacific High girls basketball team is making the trek to Sacramento to play for a state championship.
The Central Section’s other two last standing teams, Clovis West and Clovis, came up short Saturday in regional finals.
Sierra Pacific beat Hueneme-Oxnard 71-70 Saturday night in Hanford to punch their ticket, winning the Southern California Division V regional.
The Golden Bears (31-5) will face Lowell-San Francisco (20-11), the No. 4 seed in NorCal. Lowell beat No. 6 Durham 48-31 Saturday. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. Friday at the Golden 1 Center, downtown home of the NBA’s Sacramento Kings.
Against Hueneme, Sierra Pacific built several leads but each time the visitors answered. The last came after the Bears took a 71-64 lead. Hueneme had a chance to tie late but missed a free throw.
The Bears reached the regional semifinals last year.
Defending state D-V champion West Campus-Sacramento beat Clovis 59-54 in the NorCal D-III final, and defending state D-I champion Windward-Los Angeles beat Clovis West 61-50 in the SoCal Open final.
