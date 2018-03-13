Clovis West advances to regional finals, but it was this play that made it happen

Clovis West girls basketball coach Craig Campbell went for the win Tuesday and it paid off as Champney Pulliam nailed a 3-pointer with 1.8 seconds remaining in the No. 2-seed Golden Eagles' 46-45 victory over No. 3 Harvard-Westlake-Studio City in a Southern Regional semifinals in the Open Division.
"We wanted to run a 3 for Champ in the corner," Campbell said. "She got it and side stepped a girl and I was right behind her when she released it and I said 'Oh my God! It's in.' We counted on her and believed in her."
Pulliam was calm and collected when she got the shot off. No pressure, she said.
"I wasn't thinking about anything," said Pulliam, who finished with six points (two 3-pointers). "It's like what my coach told me before, 'don't focus on anything else and you're going to knock the shot down.' It was just another shot and it just meant a lot more as usual."
Never miss a local story.
The defending state champions Golden Eagles advanced to face top-seed Windward-Los Angeles in the regional final on Saturday.
Clovis and Sierra Pacific, meanwhile, also advanced.
No. 7 Clovis defeated Christian Brothers 47-45 in Northern Regional Division III. The Cougars face No. 5 West Campus-Sacramento on Saturday.
Top-seed Sierra Pacific dispatched Grace Brethren 56-41 to advance to Southern Regional D-V semifinals. The Golden Bears face No. 2 Hueneme at 6 p.m. Saturday.
No. 4 San Joaquin Memorial fell to top-seed Woodside Priory-Portola Valley 55-35 in Northern D-IV, and No. 5 Mission Oak lost to No. 9 Mater Dei Catholic-Chula Vista 71-50 in Southern D-III,
Comments