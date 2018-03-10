Central High boys lose after giving up third quarter lead, Clovis girls move forward

The Central High boys basketball team season ended Saturday with a 64-56 loss to Menlo-Atherton in Round II of the Northern California Regional.
The 12th-seeded Grizzlies hosted its first state game, but couldn't regain the lead in the third quarter after a layup by Menlo's J.D. Carson that gave the Bears a 37-35 lead and coasted to the win.
The Grizzlies led 33-29 at the half, but were outscored in the third quarter 24-6.
Cash Williams led the Central Section Division I champions with 20 points.
"Great season for us," said Central coach Greg Streets, whose season ends at 25-8. "One more game further into the season than we went previous two years. Hopefully we can build off this next year."
The seventh-seeded Clovis High girls, meanwhile, went to Aptos and came away with a 59-47 upset victory over the No. 2 Mariners 59-47 in a D-III NorCal Regional.
The win sends Clovis to the regional semifinals against No. 3 Christian Brothers-Sacramento.
Amy Evans led the way for the Cougars with 24 points. Taylor Correa added 23 points.
On the girls side, No. 5 Mission Oak (defeated No. 13 Carson 72-63 in D-III), No. 4 San Joaquin Memorial (defeated No. 5 Colfax 54-45 in NorCal D-IV), and top-seed Sierra Pacific (rolled past No. 8 Firebaugh 74-40 in SoCal D-V) advanced to the next round.
In other games:
No. 7 Sanger fell to No. 2 Pleasant Valley 63-45 in NorCal D-III boys and No. 12 Fresno and No. 7 Immanuel girls lost its games.
