Defending state Open Division champions Clovis West keeps season alive

Don't tell Madison Campbell her Open Division defending state champions Clovis West girls basketball team is not supposed to be playing this late in the season.
The junior guard drilled a a 3-pointer with 1:32 remaining to give the SoCal second-seeded Golden Eagles the lead for good in a 62-54 victory over No. 7 Mater Dei-Santa Ana on Friday evening.
“Everyone doubted us since mid-season last year,” said Campbell, who finished with a team-high 19 points. “That fueled us to get here, and it’s an amazing feeling. People don’t know how hard we worked.”
The Monarchs trailed 48-37, but rallied to get to 52-49 after a pair of free throws.
Never miss a local story.
That is when Campbell nailed a 3-pointer to give the Golden Eagles a 55-49 late in the fourth quarter.
The second-seeded Eagles advanced to host No. 3 Harvard Westlake in the regional semifinals at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Harvard-Westlake defeated No. 6 Clovis North 56-44.
The fifth-seeded San Joaquin Memorial boys went into overtime and fell to No. 4 Sheldon-Sacramento 67-65.
The Central Section Division II champions end the season at 25-7.
Comments