Memorial girls win 2nd straight section basketball title in battle of titans

San Joaquin Memorial won its second straight Central Section girls basketball championship, beating Sierra Pacific 58-51 in the final Saturday morning at Selland Arena.
The Panthers claimed the Division IV title a year after rolling through D-V. Sierra Pacific was the two-time defending D-IV champion.
Symya Murray and Jada Shakoor each scored 14 points and Sarah Garrett had 15 rebounds to lead Memorial (22-5), which completed a championship sweep for the school after its boys team won the D-II title Friday night.
pic.twitter.com/Q8tdz0w1Xw— Anthony Galaviz (@agalaviz_TheBee) March 3, 2018
Sierra Pacific (27-5) led 25-20 at halftime before wilting under a 20-8 Memorial run in the third quarter. The Panthers enjoyed second-half advantages in free throws (16 of 24, compared with 8 of 16) and 3-pointers (4 of 11, compared with 0 of 6) over the Golden Bears.
Sierra Pacific was led by Alana Roberts (15 points, nine rebounds) and Celeste Lewis (14 points, eight rebounds,five steals).
