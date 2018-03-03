Memorial’s Jada Shakoor, center celebrating last year’s Central Section Division V girls basketball championship, was back in the middle again Saturday morning as the Panthers beat Sierra Pacific for the D-IV crown.
Memorial’s Jada Shakoor, center celebrating last year’s Central Section Division V girls basketball championship, was back in the middle again Saturday morning as the Panthers beat Sierra Pacific for the D-IV crown. SILVIA FLORES Fresno Bee file
High School Basketball

Memorial girls win 2nd straight section basketball title in battle of titans

Fresno Bee Staff

March 03, 2018 02:54 PM

San Joaquin Memorial won its second straight Central Section girls basketball championship, beating Sierra Pacific 58-51 in the final Saturday morning at Selland Arena.

The Panthers claimed the Division IV title a year after rolling through D-V. Sierra Pacific was the two-time defending D-IV champion.

Symya Murray and Jada Shakoor each scored 14 points and Sarah Garrett had 15 rebounds to lead Memorial (22-5), which completed a championship sweep for the school after its boys team won the D-II title Friday night.

Sierra Pacific (27-5) led 25-20 at halftime before wilting under a 20-8 Memorial run in the third quarter. The Panthers enjoyed second-half advantages in free throws (16 of 24, compared with 8 of 16) and 3-pointers (4 of 11, compared with 0 of 6) over the Golden Bears.

Sierra Pacific was led by Alana Roberts (15 points, nine rebounds) and Celeste Lewis (14 points, eight rebounds,five steals).

