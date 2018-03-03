Bakersfield girls hold off Mission Oak for section D-II basketball title

Top-seeded Bakersfield High beat No. 3 Mission Oak 54-52 Friday night for the Central Section girls basketball Division II championship at Selland Arena.
Taylor Caldwell led the Drillers (20-4) with 20 points, six rebounds and three assists.
But when Caldwell went to the bench early in the fourth quarter with her fourth foul, the Hawks (23-7) cut a 10-point deficit to one. Caldwell returned with about four minutes left and helped Bakersfield fend off Mission Oak.
It was the Drillers’ third win of the season over the Hawks, after earlier scores of 56-42 and 63-45.
Never miss a local story.
Bakersfield lost in last year’s D-II final to city rival Independence.
Mission Oak is in its first year at D-II after a strong run through D-III: lost in the section D-III semifinals last year after back-to-back titles in 2015 and ’16.
Friday night, junior Jada Muller made five 3-pointers for a team-high 15 points. UNLV recruit Kambrayia Elzy added 12.
Comments