Jalen Green scores 46 as Memorial beats Clovis West

San Joaquin Memorial High topped state-ranked Clovis West 71-66 in a thrilling semifinal at the Modesto Christian boys basketball tournament Friday night.
Touted sophomore Jalen Green, a player who has been compared to Kobe Bryant, scored 46 points in the win.
It came just a couple of weeks after Clovis West beat Memorial 79-73 in a semifinal of the Eagles’ Nike Invitational. Clovis West led 61-43 in that one after three quarters.
That started a four-game slide for the Panthers (9-4), who have bounced back to win five in a row.
Now Memorial faces the tournament hosts Saturday at 7:45 p.m. for the championship. Clovis West plays Tracy in the third-place game.
Jalen Green making a statement. SJM 68, Clovis West 62. 22.4 sec left pic.twitter.com/jkXVjhTCK2— MC Basketball (@MC_basketball) December 30, 2017
