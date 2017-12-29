San Joaquin Memorial’s Jalen Green, left, drives in last season’s regional playoff game. Friday night, Dec. 29, he scored 46 points to lead Memorial past Clovis West.
San Joaquin Memorial’s Jalen Green, left, drives in last season’s regional playoff game. Friday night, Dec. 29, he scored 46 points to lead Memorial past Clovis West. SILVIA FLORES Fresno Bee file
San Joaquin Memorial’s Jalen Green, left, drives in last season’s regional playoff game. Friday night, Dec. 29, he scored 46 points to lead Memorial past Clovis West. SILVIA FLORES Fresno Bee file

High School Basketball

Jalen Green scores 46 as Memorial beats Clovis West

Fresno Bee Staff

December 29, 2017 11:28 PM

San Joaquin Memorial High topped state-ranked Clovis West 71-66 in a thrilling semifinal at the Modesto Christian boys basketball tournament Friday night.

Touted sophomore Jalen Green, a player who has been compared to Kobe Bryant, scored 46 points in the win.

It came just a couple of weeks after Clovis West beat Memorial 79-73 in a semifinal of the Eagles’ Nike Invitational. Clovis West led 61-43 in that one after three quarters.

That started a four-game slide for the Panthers (9-4), who have bounced back to win five in a row.

Now Memorial faces the tournament hosts Saturday at 7:45 p.m. for the championship. Clovis West plays Tracy in the third-place game.

