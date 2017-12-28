Clovis West High’s Cole Anderson, in gold to the left of the backboard, begins to celebrate after hitting what was ruled to be a buzzer-beating basket to advance the Golden Eagles to the semifinals of the 18th annual Modesto Christian Holiday Hoop Classic on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017.
Clovis West High’s Cole Anderson, in gold to the left of the backboard, begins to celebrate after hitting what was ruled to be a buzzer-beating basket to advance the Golden Eagles to the semifinals of the 18th annual Modesto Christian Holiday Hoop Classic on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017. MODESTO CHRISTIAN HIGH BASKETBALL TWITTER FEED VIDEO SCREEN GRAB
Clovis West High’s Cole Anderson, in gold to the left of the backboard, begins to celebrate after hitting what was ruled to be a buzzer-beating basket to advance the Golden Eagles to the semifinals of the 18th annual Modesto Christian Holiday Hoop Classic on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017. MODESTO CHRISTIAN HIGH BASKETBALL TWITTER FEED VIDEO SCREEN GRAB

High School Basketball

It’s good, so good, for Clovis West boys, who slip into Modesto semifinal vs. Memorial

Fresno Bee Staff

December 28, 2017 11:23 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

Did he or didn’t he? Clovis West High freshman Cole Anderson got the vote of the only people that mattered Thursday afternoon.

Anderson’s last-second shot was ruled by referees to have beaten the buzzer as the Golden Eagles edged Lincoln-Stockton 68-66 to advance to the semifinals of the 18th annual Modesto Christian Holiday Hoop Classic.

Next up for Clovis West is crosstown rival Memorial, a 76-63 winner over San Leandro.

Anderson, who as a first-year prep already has offers from Fresno State, San Diego State and San Francisco, scored 25 points to lead the Golden Eagles (14-1).

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Given that he already had 23, it was no surprise that the ball was in his hands to start the game-ending play. But after crossing the halfcourt line, Anderson passed to Josiah De La Cerda near the top of the key.

De La Cerda shot a fall-away jumper from about the free-throw line that fell right into the hands of a curling Anderson, who flipped it in as the buzzer sounded.

The basket was ruled good and Clovis West had the win.

Twitter, as it is known to do, found support for both sides of the argument.

Those who believed Anderson’s shot came too late even had an image to support their belief.

But video from another angle appeared to show referees made the right call.

That second look provides a cleaner look at Anderson.

On to the semifinals, where a rematch with Memorial awaits. Just a couple of weeks ago, Clovis West beat Memorial 79-73 in a semifinal of the Eagles’ Nike Invitational. Clovis West led 61-43 in that one after three quarters.

That started a four-game slide for the Panthers (8-4), who have bounced back to win four in a row.

Jalen Green scored 20 points in the first half as Memorial built a 39-29 lead on San Leandro. And no Panthers game seems complete without the requisite Green slam dunks.

Clovis West 68, Lincoln-Stockton 66

Clovis West

17

18

18

15

68

Lincoln

21

14

12

19

66

Clovis West: Brandon Recek 13, Dante Chachere 2, Cole Anderson 25, Fernando Guardado 3, Germaun Nutt 6, Josiah De la Cerda 6, Eseosa Ogbeide 13.

Lincoln: Josh Bratcher 10, Kameron Hobbs 6, Ezekiel Holman 20, George Papadopulos 2, Andre Kelly 21, Nick Jamora 2, Jaelan Bates 5.

Friday’s schedule

  • 9 a.m., Beyer vs. Turlock
  • 10:30 a.m., Manteca vs. Vanden
  • Noon, Ripon vs. Buchanan
  • 1:30 p.m., Freedom vs. Weston Ranch
  • 3 p.m., San Leandro vs. Lincoln
  • 4:30 p.m., Campolindo vs. St. Joseph Notre Dame
  • 6 p.m., Modesto Christian vs. Tracy
  • 7:30 p.m., Memorial vs. Clovis West

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Clovis West girls basketball tournament highlights

    Craig Campbell and star player/daughter Madison, are back to lead the high-powered Clovis West High girls basketball team after its run to the CIF State Open Division title a year ago. The Golden Eagles hosted Garces in the Central Valley Showdown on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017.

Clovis West girls basketball tournament highlights

Clovis West girls basketball tournament highlights 1:33

Clovis West girls basketball tournament highlights
Clovis West's Bre'yanna Sanders and Danae Marquez are The Bee's co-Girls Basketball Players of the Year 1:06

Clovis West's Bre'yanna Sanders and Danae Marquez are The Bee's co-Girls Basketball Players of the Year

State champs! Highlights as Clovis West beats Archbishop Mitty for girls basketball title 0:34

State champs! Highlights as Clovis West beats Archbishop Mitty for girls basketball title

View More Video