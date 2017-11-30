State title repeat? Maybe not this year for Clovis West girls, but a big star remains

More Videos

Clovis West girls basketball tournament highlights 1:33

Clovis West girls basketball tournament highlights

Pause
New rookie Wookie Chewbacca makes out-of-this-world appearance in viral recruitment video 2:27

New rookie Wookie Chewbacca makes out-of-this-world appearance in viral recruitment video

Surveillance video captures suspect wanted in connection with firearms theft 0:25

Surveillance video captures suspect wanted in connection with firearms theft

This new court will help the youngest human trafficking victims 2:11

This new court will help the youngest human trafficking victims

Take a boat ride on the San Joaquin River bordering Fresno 2:00

Take a boat ride on the San Joaquin River bordering Fresno

Rebirth of defense a big part of Fresno State football's success 3:22

Rebirth of defense a big part of Fresno State football's success

Edison's Steve Stephens gets his Under Armour All-America jersey 1:11

Edison's Steve Stephens gets his Under Armour All-America jersey

See Trent Tompkins pass, Jevon Bigelow power Central High to big win 1:29

See Trent Tompkins pass, Jevon Bigelow power Central High to big win

Monument at Central High stadium honors coach Justin Garza 1:48

Monument at Central High stadium honors coach Justin Garza

Memorial High is headed to the Valley final. Here's how they did it. 2:04

Memorial High is headed to the Valley final. Here's how they did it.

  • Clovis West girls basketball tournament highlights

    Craig Campbell and star player/daughter Madison, are back to lead the high-powered Clovis West High girls basketball team after its run to the CIF State Open Division title a year ago. The Golden Eagles hosted Garces in the Central Valley Showdown on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017.

Craig Campbell and star player/daughter Madison, are back to lead the high-powered Clovis West High girls basketball team after its run to the CIF State Open Division title a year ago. The Golden Eagles hosted Garces in the Central Valley Showdown on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017. Craig Kohlruss The Fresno Bee
Craig Campbell and star player/daughter Madison, are back to lead the high-powered Clovis West High girls basketball team after its run to the CIF State Open Division title a year ago. The Golden Eagles hosted Garces in the Central Valley Showdown on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017. Craig Kohlruss The Fresno Bee

High School Basketball

State title repeat? Maybe not this year for Clovis West girls, but a big star remains

Fresno Bee Staff

November 30, 2017 10:42 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

Clovis West High sent the core of its state championship girls basketball team to Division I colleges this summer, but one huge star remained.

Naturally, junior Madison Campbell did not disappoint as the Golden Eagles opened the 2017-18 season with a blowout win Thursday in the first round of their Nike Central Valley Showdown.

Campbell, a 5-11 junior, scored 26 points as the Golden Eagles beat Garces 94-22. It was 29-9 after a quarter.

Not as much is expected of Clovis West a year after a 34-2 season that not only saw it win the CIF State Open Division title but also earn Cal-Hi Sports Team of the Year honors and finish No. 1 in the espnW power and MaxPreps national rankings.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Gone are the likes of Tess Amundsen (Boise State), Megan Anderson (San Jose State), Sarah Bates (UC Santa Barbara), Danae Marquez (San Jose State) and Bre’yanna Sanders (Arizona State).

Back is Campbell – one of the more sought-after college recruits in the state with two years to play – and, among others, junior Aari’yanna Sanders. Up and comers? How about five freshmen on the varsity?

For now, they check in at No. 19 in the Cal-Hi Sports state Top 35.

In the second round of the Showdown, the Golden Eagles will face Stockdale or Foothill. Potentially looming this weekend are No. 13 Sierra Canyon-Chatsworth, No. 26 Oak Ridge-El Dorado Hills and Wisconsin power King-Milwaukee.

Also in the tournament are Tri-River Athletic Conference rivals Buchanan, Central and Clovis North as well as Bullard of the County/Metro.

Clovis West 94, Garces 22

Garces (0-1): McMutrey 1, Cooper 2, Gorman 2, Green 17.

Clovis West (1-0): Makayla Warren 3, Alexis Hernandez 5, Nikki Tom 5, Alyssa Kuniyoshi 8, Aariyanna Sanders 11, Champney Pulliam 11, Allyson Cotton 5, Madison Campbell 26, Justyce Harris 13, Miciah Lee 7.

OTHER CENTRAL VALLEY CLASSIC SCORES

Clovis North 76, Bear Creek-Stockton 58

Rufus King-Milwaukee (Wisc.) 83, Bullard 20

Oak Ridge-El Dorado Hills 66, Buchanan 49

Central 91, California School for the Deaf-Fremont 10

Sierra Canyon-Chatsworth 62, Yosemite 30

Foothill 61, Stockdale 57

Valley Christian-San Jose 60, Fairfax-Los Angeles 57

Friday’s games at Clovis West

Court 1

Sierra Canyon vs. Clovis North, 4 p.m.

Foothill vs. Clovis West, 5:30 p.m.

Central vs. Rufus King, 7 p.m.

Oakridge vs. Valley Christian, 8:30 p.m.

Court 2

Buchanan vs. Fairfax, 4 p.m.

Stockdale vs. Garces, 7 p.m.

Yosemite vs. Bear Creek, 5:30 p.m.

CSD vs. Bullard, 8:30 p.m.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Clovis West girls basketball tournament highlights 1:33

Clovis West girls basketball tournament highlights

Pause
New rookie Wookie Chewbacca makes out-of-this-world appearance in viral recruitment video 2:27

New rookie Wookie Chewbacca makes out-of-this-world appearance in viral recruitment video

Surveillance video captures suspect wanted in connection with firearms theft 0:25

Surveillance video captures suspect wanted in connection with firearms theft

This new court will help the youngest human trafficking victims 2:11

This new court will help the youngest human trafficking victims

Take a boat ride on the San Joaquin River bordering Fresno 2:00

Take a boat ride on the San Joaquin River bordering Fresno

Rebirth of defense a big part of Fresno State football's success 3:22

Rebirth of defense a big part of Fresno State football's success

Edison's Steve Stephens gets his Under Armour All-America jersey 1:11

Edison's Steve Stephens gets his Under Armour All-America jersey

See Trent Tompkins pass, Jevon Bigelow power Central High to big win 1:29

See Trent Tompkins pass, Jevon Bigelow power Central High to big win

Monument at Central High stadium honors coach Justin Garza 1:48

Monument at Central High stadium honors coach Justin Garza

Memorial High is headed to the Valley final. Here's how they did it. 2:04

Memorial High is headed to the Valley final. Here's how they did it.

  • Clovis West girls basketball tournament highlights

    Craig Campbell and star player/daughter Madison, are back to lead the high-powered Clovis West High girls basketball team after its run to the CIF State Open Division title a year ago. The Golden Eagles hosted Garces in the Central Valley Showdown on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017.

Clovis West girls basketball tournament highlights

View More Video