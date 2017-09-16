Memorial High’s super hoops team suffers blow, but remains a potent squad

San Joaquin Memorial’s Jalen Green, left, powers past Las Lomas’ Tanner Wallace in a 2017 Division 5 Northern California Regional boys basketball first-round playoff game. Green helped the Panthers to a 26-7 record last season and has received offers from Duke and North Carolina. He is ranked as the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2020 by Rivals.com. SILVIA FLORES Fresno Bee file