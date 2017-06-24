All-Star basketball, soccer, football games cap 2016-17 high school season

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:06 Clovis West's Bre'yanna Sanders and Danae Marquez are The Bee's co-Girls Basketball Players of the Year Pause 0:34 State champs! Highlights as Clovis West beats Archbishop Mitty for girls basketball title 2:23 Clovis West lands in Southern California Regional final 2:14 Highlights as Selma High boys stunned in closing seconds of SoCal Regional basketball playoffs 1:36 Clovis West defeats Troy 68-61, advances to SoCal Open Division semifinals 0:59 Central High School wins Division I championship 1:02 Selma defeats Sanger 56-42 in Division III basketball championship 0:58 Clovis West girls defeat Clovis High 54-22 in Division I championship 1:20 Madera defeats Sanger in Central Section Division III girls basketball 1:12 ​Central Section boys basketball division IV championship highlights​ Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email East came away with a 73-54 victory over the West in a girls basketball All-Star Game at Fresno City College on Saturday, June 24, 2017. - Anthony Galaviz/The Fresno Bee agalaviz@fresnobee.com

