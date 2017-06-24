All-Star basketball, soccer, football games cap 2016-17 high school season

Just when it seemed the South girls were on cruise control, their task grew a little tougher. But it still worked out in their favor.
The North rallied to get within one with 3 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter before South held on for a 64-61 victory in one of four City/County All-Star basketball games on Saturday at Fresno City College.
The South had led by 21 at halftime.
Janelle Sumilong (Hanford) scored 13 points to lead the South.
Tess Amundsen and Danae Marquez of state champion Clovis West had 21 and 17 points, respectively, for the North.
On the boys side, the North won 109-88.
Clovis West’s Adrian Antunez and Walter Graves finished with 33 points and 21 points respectively for the North.
Teams are arranged geographically, though the games generally divide players into the small (West-East) and large schools (North-South).
West boys defeat East - Hassan Bolden (Madera South) scored 19 points to lead the West boys to a 91-71 victory. Markie Brandt (Liberty) paced the East with 17 points.
East girls roll- Adriana Gonzalez (Orosi) finished with 14 points in the East girls’ 73-54 win. Illene Govia (Orange Cove) finished with 10 points to lead the West.
Alexis Rivas was named MVP of the 2017 Central Section All Star Game. Rivas scored the winning goal in overtime to beat the North 2-1. pic.twitter.com/Vz1VWE5qJj— SHS Soccer (@bsmithoro) June 25, 2017
All-Star soccer - The two-day gathering of soccer excellence known as the Central Section All-Star Game culminated its ninth year Saturday with girls matches at Lindsay High.
West outlasted East 2-1, while the South won in penalty kicks after the teams were tied 1-1 through overtime of a nightcap that ended about 11:15 p.m.
PKs North vs South All-Star Game https://t.co/oz4fuVSgs9— All Star Game ⚽️ (@LindsayAllStar) June 25, 2017
Friday featured boys matches, with the South winning 2-1 in overtime and the West edging East 4-3.
Velasquez to Noel-Johnson on fake field goal for a TD. North leads 26-12 in 3rd qtr pic.twitter.com/Rpu02RYNYF— Merced Sun-Star (@MSSsports) June 25, 2017
Football - The 32nd North-South Rotary Game saw the North beat the South 33-19 on Saturday at Veterans Stadium in Merced.
Turlock’s Danny Velasquez threw three touchdown passes.
Memorial’s Demarcus Wilson gave the South a 12-7 lead with a second-quarter TD run. Sanger’s Christian Graney had a 33-yard catch for the South’s first score.
Demarcus Wilson scores to give South 12-7 lead in 2q pic.twitter.com/T34uTp7FRD— Merced Sun-Star (@MSSsports) June 25, 2017
▪ Mission Oak’s Keon Jefferson scored the go-ahead touchdown with less than 3 minutes to play as the West beat the East 14-13 in the Tulare-Kings All-Star Game at Visalia Community Stadium.
Tulare Western’s Andre Aguilar was the West MVP. Connor Paden was the East MVP; he had a 59-yard run that put his team up 13-7 in the fourth.
Comments