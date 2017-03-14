High School Basketball

March 14, 2017 8:42 PM

Immanuel boys beat top-seeded Burbank, reach regional final

Fresno Bee Staff

The Immanuel High boys basketball team beat top-seeded Burbank 58-57 Tuesday night to advance to the CIF Southern California Regional Division IV final.

The fifth-seeded Eagles (23-8) went on a 17-6 run to end the game.

After taking a 56-53 lead with just over a minute left, Burbank scored two baskets to retake the lead with 14.4 seconds left. But Immanuel made two free throws with 6.3 seconds left and forced a turnover on Burbank’s final possession.

The Eagles advance to play at Helix-La Mesa in the San Diego area at 6 p.m. Saturday.

The Sierra Pacific girls, along with Clovis West the only other Central Section teams still alive in the playoffs, lost 57-45 at Village Christian-Sun Valley in its D-IV semifinal.

Sierra Pacific (29-5) led by two in the third quarter, fell behind by eighth in the fourth and got back within two at 45-43 midway through the fourth quarter before the Crusaders pulled away.

This story will be updated.

Related content

High School Basketball

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Highlights as Selma High boys stunned in closing seconds of SoCal Regional basketball playoffs

View more video

Sports Videos