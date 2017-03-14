Immanuel boys beat top-seeded Burbank, reach regional final

The Immanuel High boys basketball team beat top-seeded Burbank 58-57 Tuesday night to advance to the CIF Southern California Regional Division IV final.
The fifth-seeded Eagles (23-8) went on a 17-6 run to end the game.
After taking a 56-53 lead with just over a minute left, Burbank scored two baskets to retake the lead with 14.4 seconds left. But Immanuel made two free throws with 6.3 seconds left and forced a turnover on Burbank’s final possession.
The Eagles advance to play at Helix-La Mesa in the San Diego area at 6 p.m. Saturday.
The Sierra Pacific girls, along with Clovis West the only other Central Section teams still alive in the playoffs, lost 57-45 at Village Christian-Sun Valley in its D-IV semifinal.
Sierra Pacific (29-5) led by two in the third quarter, fell behind by eighth in the fourth and got back within two at 45-43 midway through the fourth quarter before the Crusaders pulled away.
This story will be updated.
