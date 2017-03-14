High School Basketball

Clovis West girls win regional basketball semifinal by 42 points

Fresno Bee Staff

The Clovis West High School girls basketball team, top-seeded in the CIF Southern California Regional Open division, emphatically stamped its ticket for the regional final with a 73-31 victory over visiting Bishop’s-La Jolla on Tuesday night.

The Golden Eagles led 65-25 at the end of three quarters, invoking the state mercy rule – a running clock once a basketball lead reaches 40 points.

Clovis West will play either No. 3 Mission Hills-San Marcos or No. 2 Long Beach Poly on Saturday at 6 p.m. at The Pyramid in Long Beach for the regional championship and a berth in the state championship game, March 25 at Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center.

