Clovis West girls win regional basketball semifinal by 42 points

3:01 Surveillance video shows armed man lying in wait to rob Caruthers Dollar Tree Pause

0:58 Eat Figs, Not Pigs new plant-based vegan blog

2:06 Movie trailer: 'Beauty and the Beast'

2:09 Tranquillity couple on possible levee break: 'Meteorite was more likely than a flood'

1:03 SWAT standoff at home west of Fresno

1:14 Sushi restaurant owner sorry for Facebook post about Hispanic diners

2:35 Battling sex trafficking in Manatee County

2:02 Truckers are looking out for sex trafficking

0:44 Three Stockton-area people arrested in series of Fresno cigarette heists