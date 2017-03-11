Mt. Shasta travels afar to bounce Memorial High girls from regional

Mt. Shasta High, the girls team that was supposed to tire down the stretch after traveling nearly 400 miles to get to Fresno, appeared quite spry in the second half Saturday night and closed Memorial’s season in the quarterfinals of the Northern California Division V Regional.
“We don’t let our confidence get down just because it’s not our gym,” Emily Andrus said after scoring 15 of her 19 points in the second half of the Bears’ 47-39 victory.
It’s really tough for us when we’re playing against four, five or six seniors in his rotation. We’re looking forward to having (the experience) he has. Memorial coach Santino Reynolds on his young Panthers after a loss to veteran Mt. Shasta and coach Kirk Andrus
Mt. Shasta, seeded 14th in the 16-team bracket, arrived Friday night in a convoy of cars.
Further, the Northern Section D-III runner-up came from near the Oregon border with a pedestrian-like 17-14 record compared with the Panthers’ 24-8.
But the Bears actually arrived in a roar, having won 59-52 in Wednesday’s first round at third-seeded St. Bernard’s-Eureka.
That spared sixth-seeded Memorial a 450-mile trip, had St. Bernard’s won.
So it was Mt. Shasta for the long haul, yet the Kirk Andrus-coached Bears betrayed the odds by spinning a 22-21 halftime deficit into a 32-24 lead entering the fourth as his daughter scored 10 of her team’s points.
“We’re here to prove we shouldn’t have been ranked 14th,” said Emily Andrus, whose senior presence was evident against a Panthers team starting three sophomores among a roster of 11 freshmen and sophomores overall.
The Central Section D-V champions received 13 points from Symya Murray and 11 points and 11 rebounds from Lucy Parks, both sophomores.
“(Kirk Andrus) does a great job with them,” Memorial coach Santino Reynolds said. “And it’s really tough for us when we’re playing against four, five or six seniors in his rotation. We’re looking forward to having (the experience) he has. Eventually, we’ll get there.”
Memorial’s boys played Del Oro-Loomis in the second game of the doubleheader. That was in NorCal D-II.
