Clovis West girls escape to advance in SoCal basketball regionals

Clovis West High School’s girls basketball team is still breathing.
“Barely, barely,” said coach Craig Campbell after the top-seeded Golden Eagles closed with a 6-0 rush to repel No. 8 Troy-Fullerton 68-61 Friday night at Clovis West in the quarterfinals of the Southern California Open Division Regional.
The Eagles, ranked No. 1 nationally by USA Today Sports Computer Rankings, received an assist, two defensive rebounds and four free throws from four-year point guard Danae Marquez in the final 50 seconds while improving to 31-2 and denying a Troy team they crushed 78-51 at home seven weeks ago.
But Warriors senior guard Kianna Smith, who will play in the McDonald’s All-American Game in Chicago in three weeks, made a layup after her own steal and assisted on Aaliyah Tu ua’s 3-pointer as Troy of the Southern Section cut Clovis West’s lead to 62-61 with 1:45 remaining.
“Nail biter,” said Marquez, whose team had experienced little of it in four months while outscoring the opposition by an average of 33.4 points.
Further, that came against a schedule with seven teams among the nation’s top 15.
“The difference is Kianna is the best player we’ve faced from all of them,” Campbell said of the Cal signee, who scored 22 points. “She’s absolutely special.”
Want more special?
It’s coming, in the person of Destiny Littleton.
She’s a senior All-America guard averaging a mere 44.2 points for Bishop’s-La Jolla, which will arrive at Clovis West Tuesday for a 7 p.m. semifinal with a 30-3 record and No. 5 seed.
The Knights advanced with a 63-60 win over No. 4 Harvard-Westlake of Los Angeles.
“Another gauntlet, another All-American,” said Campbell, whose Eagles are one of 16 teams in arguably the nation’s most daunting tournament – California’s Open Division.
“All 16 of those teams would win state in most states,” Campbell said. “All of them are very well coached, have at least one very special player and a bunch of (major-college) kids. We’re trying to battle that with our team component.”
A team component, yes, but one with five Division I signees in Marquez (San Jose State), Bre’yanna Sanders (Arizona State), Megan Anderson (San Jose State), Sarah Bates (UC Santa Barbara) and Tess Amundsen (Boise State). And then there’s the coach’s daughter, sophomore Madison Campbell, who’s the most heavily recruited of them all.
Sanders finished with 20 points, Amundsen 15, Bates 13 and Anderson 11.
Clovis West made 13 of 16 free throws in the fourth quarter, including 6 of 6 by Bates, and was 19 of 25 from the line overall compared with Troy’s 9 of 11.
“They shot more free throws in the fourth quarter than we did for the game,” Warriors coach Roger Anderson said. “That’s tough to swallow.
“But hats off to Clovis West. I love Clovis West, I love their coach. They play really hard and are a very, very talented team.”
