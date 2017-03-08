Selma boys, Mission Oak girls earn wins in CIF baskeball regionals

Selma High’s boys basketball team, which ended a 103-year Central Section title drought last weekend, continues to march on.
The sixth-seeded Bears rode 20 points from Junior Ramirez to a 61-53 victory over No. 11 Van Nuys in the opening round of the CIF Southern California Regional Division III playoffs.
Selma (30-4) advances to host No. 14 Orange Glen-Escondido in the regional quarterfinals at 6 p.m. Saturday. Orange Glen advanced with a 68-65 upset of No. 3 Capistrano Valley-Mission Viejo.
After trailing 10-5 through the first quarter and 26-20 at halftime, the Bears pulled in front by outscoring the Wolves (23-10) 26-9 in the third quarter. William Pallesi had 19 points and Tiveon Stroud added 14 for Selma.
Stroud scored five in the Bears’ 26-point third quarter and finished with six blocks. Selma held Van Nuys’ Tyree Winbon to 13 points after he scored 31 in the Wolves’ Los Angeles City Section title game victory over Sotomayor-Los Angeles.
The Bears were among 10 Central Section teams out of 29 in the regionals that survived the first round.
Also winning on the boys side was 10th-seeded Bakersfield in a 66-62 upset of No. 7 Maranatha in Division II, No. 5 Memorial over No. 12 Las Lomas 68-55 in D-II and No. 5 Immanuel over No. 12 Hesperia 64-53 in D-IV.
Bakersfield (22-11) travels to No. 2 Esperanza-Anaheim, Memorial (26-6) hosts No. 13 Del Oro-Loomis as part of a doubleheader with its girls team, and Immanuel (21-8) will play at Twentynine Palms in quarterfinals Saturday.
On the girls side, Mission Oak, which was seeded higher than section Division III champion Madera or runner-up Sanger, took advantage of its homecourt as the fifth-seeded Hawks edged No. 12 Glendora 48-46.
Mission Oak (26-7) received 13 points apiece from Kambrayia Elzy and Rhegan Fernandes, 10 points from Katliegh Lopez and eight points and 16 rebounds from Isabella Avila.
The Hawks, who play at No. 4 Leuzinger-Lawndale in the quarters Saturday, were one of six section girls teams to win the opening round.
Also winning were No. 5 Independence over No. 12 Legacy-South Gate in D-II, No. 7 Sierra Pacific over No. 10 Cleveland-Reseda 52-34 in D-IV, No. 15 Immanuel in a 44-39 upset of No. 2 Lancaster in D-IV, No. 8 Bakersfield Christian over Westridge-Pasadena 54-45 in D-V and No. 5 Memorial over No. 11 Mariposa County-Mariposa 51-39 in D-V.
Independence (29-3) will play at No. 4 Millikan-Long Beach, Sierra Pacific (28-4) will host Immanuel (18-12), Memorial (24-8) hosts No. 14 Mt. Shasta as part of a doubleheader with the school’s boys team, and Bakersfield Christian (19-11) travels to Heritage Christian-Northridge during the quarters.
Comments