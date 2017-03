At 6 feet 8 inches and with skills that seem to grow exponentially each year, Rooosevelt High's Bryson Williams can’t help but stand out – especially in a senior season that has seen him score a Central Section-record 1,005 points and counting. And he has the Rough Riders in position to win their first section title in 39 years – all while Fresno State eagerly awaits his arrival next season.