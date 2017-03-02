Road to Selland: What to look for when Central Section’s best play for crowns

At Selland Arena
BOYS
DIVISION I
NO. 1 CENTRAL (19-6) VS. NO. 3 BAKERSFIELD (21-10)
Saturday, 8 p.m.
Section titles: Bakersfield (8): 1938, ’39, ’40 Valley champs; ’54, ’82, ’90, ’91, 2003 Yosemite Division. Central (3): 1993, ’96 D-III; 2016 D-I.
How they got here: Drillers won Southwest Yosemite League (10-0); in playoffs, d. No. 11 Stockdale 77-65, d. No. 10 Bullard 78-64. Grizzlies won Tri-River Athletic Conference (9-1); in playoffs, d. No. 9 Centennial 78-54; d. No. 4 Liberty-Bakersfield 85-66.
Selland Specials: Bakersfield is making Kern County’s first boys D-I representation in the 13-year history of the section finals at Selland Arena. … Central seeking a second-straight top-division title in a program launched as a rural school in 1925.
DIVISION II
NO. 1 RIDGEVIEW (23-2) VS. NO. 2 MEMORIAL (25-5)
Friday, 8 p.m.
Section titles: Ridgeview (2): 2010, ’12 D-III. Memorial (8): 1970, ’72, ’73 Valley champs; ’80, ’81 Sequoia Division; 2004, ’06 Division IV; 2012 D-II.
How they got here: Wolf Pack won South Yosemite League (10-0); in playoffs, d. No. 8 Tulare 58-48, d. No. 4 Redwood 85-67. Panthers won County/Metro Athletic Conference (8-2); in playoffs, d. No. 10 Hoover 58-52, d. No. 3 Independence 82-60.
Selland Specials: Ridgeview’s Long Beach State-bound guard Jordan Roberts scored 22 points against Redwood. He delivered 18 points and 10 rebounds in an 84-77 loss to Lemoore in last year’s D-II final. … Memorial freshman guard Jalen Green has made the 16U USA National team and will compete this summer. He and Milton Burnett each had 23 points and Deon Stroud added 19 in the rout of Independence.
DIVISION III
NO. 1 SELMA (28-4) VS. NO. 2 SANGER (22-7)
Saturday, 4 p.m.
Section titles: Selma (1): 1914 Valley champs. Sanger (0).
How they got here: Bears won Central Sequoia League (10-0); in playoffs, d. No. 16 Madera 69-51, d. No. 8 South 59-42, d. No. 5 Chavez 81-62. Apaches tied for second in County/Metro Athletic Conference (7-3); in playoffs, d. No. 15 Washington 66-52, d. No. 7 Porterville 55-41, d. No. 3 West Bakersfield 62-57.
Selland Specials: Selma started four sophomores and a junior in a 60-36 loss in last year’s D-III final to a Bryson Williams-powered Roosevelt team that didn’t belong in the division. The Bears, with a team GPA near 4.0, transferred winning blood from a 13-1 and D-IV section-winning football team in Junior Ramirez and Tiveon Stroud. … Sanger has done the same from a 13-1 and D-II section football titlist, particularly with one of the section’s elite athletes in Arron Mosby. Sophomore point guard Cameron Stanley led the Apaches in the semifinal win over West Bakersfield with 14 points.
DIVISION IV
NO. 1 IMMANUEL (19-8) VS. NO. 2 MADERA SOUTH (20-10)
Saturday, noon
Section titles: Immanuel (13): 1957 Sierra Division; ’88, ’91, ’93, ’94, 2001, ’02, ’03, ’07, ’08, ’14 in D-V; ’15, ’16 in D-IV. Madera South (0).
How they got here: Eagles placed second in Central Sequoia League (8-2); in playoffs, d. No. 16 Lindsay 65-43, d. No. 8 McFarland 73-47, d. No. 4 Bishop 79-53. Stallions placed fourth in CMAC (4-6); in playoffs, d. No. 15 Yosemite 64-52, d. No. 10 Bakersfield Christian 69-54, d. No. 3 Kerman 80-70.
Selland Specials: Immanuel senior wing Darrin Person Jr., seeking a fourth section ring, is averaging 19.1 points and 10.1 rebounds. Junior guard Nate Kendricks, who played on the previous two section titlists, leads the team with a 19.8 scoring average. … Madera South forward Hassan Bolden can shoot with the best, and center Jonah Johnson will certainly bang inside against Person.
DIVISION V
NO. 1 CALIFORNIA CITY (21-5) VS. NO. 11 CARUTHERS (12-16)
Friday, 4 p.m.
Section titles: California City (0). Caruthers (2): 1989, 2015 in D-V.
How they got here: Ravens placed second in High Desert League (7-3); in playoffs, d. No. 8 Liberty-Madera Ranchos 101-91, d. No. 4 Dos Palos 85-72 (OT). Blue Raiders tied for third in West Sequoia League (4-6); in playoffs, d. No. 6 Laton 62-57, d. No. 3 Farmersville 53-44, d. No. 2 Fresno Christian 55-51.
Selland Specials: California City, making the 177-mile journey from northern Antelope Valley, is among the state leaders with an 84.6-point scoring average featuring sophomore Cameron Jarmon (16.3) and juniors Hubert Johnson (15.7) and Jordan Mays (15.0). … Gil Sukhman and Ishaan Rahal were sophomores on a Caruthers team that defeated Kern Valley 45-41 for the 2015 D-V title.
GIRLS
DIVISION I
NO. 1 CLOVIS WEST (29-2) VS. NO. 2 CLOVIS (25-6)
Saturday, 6 p.m.
Section titles: Clovis West (16): 1990, ’91, ’92, ’94, ’95, ’96, 2001, ’02, ’03, ’07, ’08, ’10, ’13, ’14, ’15, ’16; Clovis (1): 1993 in D-I.
How they got here: Golden Eagles won the Tri-River Athletic Conference (10-0); in playoffs, d. No. 9 Stockdale 87-29, d. No. 4 Central 57-38. Cougars tied for second in the TRAC (6-4). In playoffs, d. No. 7 Buchanan 39-30, d. No. 6 Hanford 55-52.
Selland Specials: Clovis West’s Megan Anderson, Bre’yanna Sanders, Danae Marquez and Sarah Bates expect to be fit for a fourth section ring. They have signed major college scholarships, as has Tess Amundsen. And sophomore Madison Campbell is the most heavily recruited of them all on a team coached by her dad, Craig Campbell, that’s second-ranked in the state (Cal-Hi Sports) and nationally (USA Today Sports Computer Rankings). … Clovis senior point guard Rachel Berry is completing one of the finest four-year careers the section has seen.
DIVISION II
NO. 1 INDEPENDENCE (27-3) VS. NO. 2 BAKERSFIELD (23-3)
Friday, 6 p.m.
Section titles: Independence (3): 2012 in D-III, ’15, ’16 in D-II; Bakersfield (0).
How they got here: Falcons won South Yosemite League (10-0); in playoffs, d. No. 8 Shafter 60-38, d. No. 4 Redwood 65-56. Drillers won the South Yosemite League (10-0); in playoffs, d. No. 10 Tehachapi 73-48, d. No. 6 Yosemite 56-43.
Selland Specials: Rematch of last year’s D-II final won 40-23 by Independence. Falcons senior guard Jasmin Dixon has signed with Cal State Bakersfield. … Junior guard Taylor Caldwell leads Bakersfield in scoring (15.6), rebounds (8.3) and assists (6.7).
DIVISION III
NO. 2 MADERA (23-8) VS. NO. 5 SANGER (19-12)
Saturday, 2 p.m.
Section titles: Madera (1): 2003 D-I. Sanger (3): 1988, ’92, 2000 D-II.
How they got here: Coyotes tied for first in County/Metro Athletic Conference (8-2); in playoffs, d. No. 15 Mendota 46-30, d. No. 10 Tulare 48-30; d. No. 6 Golden West 49-45. Apaches placed fifth in the CMAC (3-7); in playoffs, d. No. 12 Exeter 66-59, d. No. 4 Arvin 55-38; d. No. 1 Mission Oak 58-49.
Selland Specials: Alyssa Burton, a 6-2 senior, tops Madera in scoring (13.8) and rebounds (8.5). She had 18 points in the semis. … Juniors Vanessa Hernandez (16.5 points) and Stephanie Herring (7.9 points, 8.8 rebounds) lead Sanger, which has but one senior.
DIVISION IV
NO. 1 SIERRA PACIFIC (26-4) VS. NO. 2 STRATHMORE (28-4)
Saturday, 10 a.m.
Section titles: Sierra Pacific (0). Strathmore (6): 1990, ’91, ’92, ’93, ’94, ’96 D-V.
How they got here: Golden Bears tied for first in East Sequoia League (9-1); in playoffs, d. No. 16 West Bakersfield 69-24, d. No. 8 Porterville (42-29), d. No. 4 Immanuel 68-51. Spartans tied for first in East Sequoia League (9-1); in playoffs, d. No. 15 Highland 54-30, d. No. 7 Orosi 48-35, d. No. 3 Kerman 71-50.
Selland Specials: Golden Bears junior Haley Bettencourt has contributed a consistent stat line (12.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.7 steals). … Spartans senior point guard Mariah Hernandez has averaged 16 points a game for the past three seasons of a four-year varsity career.
DIVISION V
NO. 1 MEMORIAL (22-8) VS. NO. 2 BAKERSFIELD CHRISTIAN (18-10)
Friday, 2 p.m.
Section titles: Memorial (9): 1977, ’78, ’79 Yosemite Division; ’80, ’82, ’83, ’84, ’86 Sequoia Division; 2012 Division IV. Bakersfield Christian (0).
How they got here: Panthers placed third in the CMAC (6-4); in playoffs, d. No. 9 Liberty-Madera Ranchos 56-38, d. No. 4 Kern Valley 71-61. Eagles placed third in South Sequoia League (7-5); in playoffs, d. No. 7 Firebaugh 69-64, d. No. 3 Caruthers 41-34.
Selland Specials: Memorial started four freshmen and played two more off the bench in last year’s 46-39 loss to Caruthers for the D-V title. They’re all back, with one major exception – point guard Aunjana James, who’s out with a knee injury. Sophomore Jada Shakoor, now playing the point, made five 3-pointers in a 21-point night in the semis. … Bakersfield Christian senior guard Kameron Taylor is among the state scoring leaders with a 24.1 average. She has scored more than 30 four times.
Historical information provided by Central Section historian Bob Barnett.
– Andy Boogaard
