Who’s No. 1? In national girls hoops, computer says Clovis West

Clovis West High’s girls basketball team – off to a 12-1 start that includes its latest victory, a blowout of a previously unbeaten team from Washington – is No. 1 in the land.
At least according to one computer model.
The Golden Eagles are atop this week’s USA TODAY Super 25 Computer Rankings.
A win Tuesday was among their more dominant of the early season, a 73-31 romp over Prairie-Brush Prairie at the West Coast Jamboree Challenge at Heritage High in Brentwood. It was 26-2 after one quarter.
But it was Clovis West’s run to the Nike Tournament of Champions title last week in Phoenix that USA TODAY credited in the team’s rise to No. 1. The Eagles conquered four nationally ranked teams by an average of 15 points in the National Bracket, the elite level of the 96-team, five-division tournament.
Nike Tournament of Champions 2016 (part 2) https://t.co/YIbKTaO2bA pic.twitter.com/gr4O8avhYH https://t.co/BaLAbfwYlr— Ms. Marissa (@passthaball) December 24, 2016
In Tuesday’s win, Danae Marquez scored 13 points and Tess Amundsen 11. Madison Campbell (named Most Outstanding Player in Phoenix) and Megan Anderson scored 10 each.
Prairie coach Hala Corral complimented Clovis West. “Our goal coming here was to play some really good teams, because playing really good teams will help get us to where we want to go,” Corral was quoted by The Columbian (Vancouver, Wash.). “And this was one of the better teams we’ll ever get to face.”
Clovis West also is No. 2 in the CBS MaxPreps rankings (climbing from No. 13 a week ago) and espnW’s 25 Power Rankings. In each of those, Paul VI (8-0) of Fairfax, Va., is No. 1. Paul VI is second in USA TODAY’s computer rankings.
USA TODAY COMPUTER RANKINGS
The top 10 teams in USA TODAY Sports Super 25 Computer Rankings, with records through Dec. 26. See the full list here.
- 1. Clovis West (11-1)
- 2. Paul VI (8-0), Fairfax, Va.
- 3. Duncanville (16-1), Duncanville, Texas
- 4. Hopkins (9-0), Minnetonka, Minn.
- 5. North Central (13-0), Indianapolis
- 6. Saint Mary’s (7-2), Stockton
- 7. Grandview (7-1), Aurora, Colo.
- 8. Miami Country Day (13-1), Miami
- 9. Archbishop Mitty (6-2), San Jose
- 10. Timberview (16-1), Arlington, Texas
