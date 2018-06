2018 City/County All-Star Baseball Game highlights The City, led by Evan Rocha of Buchanan High who homered and hit a double, beat the County 4-0 in the annual City/County All-Star Baseball Game at Chukchansi Park on Sunday evening June 3, 2018. John Walker The Fresno Bee ×

